Unity Takes Centre Stage at Hindu Sangamam

Kakinada: Chants of “Jai Shriram” and enthusiastic cries reverberated through the Arts College Grounds as thousands thronged the “Hindu Sangamam” meeting organised by Hindu Jagarana Samithi.

Ale Syam Kumar, All India leader of the Samithi, declared that Hindu unity is key to India's global leadership. He emphasized the need for Hindus to stand strong and united, lamenting the perceived losses suffered under past foreign rule. Despite 77 years of independence, Kumar claimed, true freedom remains elusive due to external influences on language and culture.

Kakinada Sripeetham seer Swamy Paripoornanda Saraswati echoed the call for unity, highlighting the threat of religious conversions to Hindu identity. He urged attendees to respect and protect Hindu traditions and those who safeguard them.

Rajamahendravaram MP M.Bharat pledged to install a statue of Chatrapathi Veera Sivaji, a revered Hindu warrior king, at a prominent junction.