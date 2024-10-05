 Top
Ujjivan celebrates rich cultural heritage of Telangana with colorful floral tribute to Bathukamma

DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2024 6:12 PM GMT
Ujjivan dispalys a stunning 14 and half-foot tall installation at the Galleria Mall, Punjagutta in Hyderabad. — DC Image

On the occasion of Navaratri, Ujjivan unveiled Telangana’s one of the biggest indoor floral tribute to Bathukamma – a stunning 14 and half-foot tall installation at the Galleria Mall, Punjagutta in Hyderabad, on 5th & 6th of October 2024.

Through this vibrant floral display, the Bank honours the rich cultural heritage, and the community spirit of the region, wishing the well-being of the people of Telangana. To enhance the customer experience, Ujjivan also organised interactive booths, including selfie stations, along with providing a unique opportunity for customers to explore the Bank’s innovative banking products & services.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
