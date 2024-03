TTD Prioritises Common Devotees During Summer Rush, Announces Streamlined Services

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the anticipated rise in pilgrims this summer by implementing measures to streamline accommodation and services at Tirumala.

Prioritising Common Devotees:

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, speaking during the "Dial Your EO" program, announced plans to prioritize common devotees' accommodation needs. To achieve this, TTD will:

Allocate 85 persons of available rooms (approximately 6,375 rooms) to common pilgrims, catering to around 45,000 individuals.

Reduce VIP breaks, SRIVANI, and tourism quotas from April to July.

Increase the virtual sevas quota.

"Our aim is to prioritise services for common devotees during the summer rush," emphasised Reddy. He advised devotees to consider staying in Tirupati if Tirumala accommodation reaches capacity.

Upcoming events:

Dharma Reddy also highlighted upcoming religious events:

Teppotsavam in Tirumala: March 20-24

Mahasivaratri: March 8 (Gogarbham Theertham)

Thumburu Theertha Mukkoti fete: March 25

Annual Brahmotsavams:

Hyderabad: March 8-16

Tondamanpuram: March 9-17

Tarigonda: March 16-24

Special programs:

Amalaka Ekadasi: March 20 (SV Vedic University)

Lakshmi Jayanti: March 25 (SV Vedic University)

Other Announcements:

The TTD EO highlighted the success of the Sri Padmavati Children's Heart Centre, performing 12 heart transplants and 2,485 operations in the last two years.

Cashless medical services are now available at SVIMS for Aarogyasri card holders.

Over 19 lakh devotees visited the Tirumala temple in February 2024, contributing Rs 111 crore to the hundi.

TTD sold 95 lakh laddus prasadam and served free meals to over 43 lakh devotees last month.