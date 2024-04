TTD Announces Brahmotsavalu at Vontimitta Temple

Ananthapur: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday announced that elaborate arrangements are being made for the annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavalu at the historic Vontimitta Lord Kodandarama Swamy Temple in YSR district.

The Brahmotsavalu will begin on April 16 and continue till April 26.

The announcement came after Kadapa collector V. Vijaya Ramaraju, TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy and JEO Veera Brahmam held a review meeting with regard to the Brahmotsavalu being organised at the TTD Kalyanamantapam in Vontimitta.

Following is the schedule for the Brahmotsavalu – April 16 Ankurarpana, April 17 Dwajarohanam and Seha Vahanam, April 18 Venugana Alankaram and Hamsa Vahanam, April 19 Vatapathrasai Alankaram and Simha Vahanam, April 20 Navaneetha Krishna Alankaram and Hanumatseva, April 21 Mohini Alankaram and Garuda Seva, April 22 Shivadhanurbana Linga Alankaram and Sri Sitara Rama Kalyanam, April 23 Rathotsavam, April 24 Kaleeya Mardhana Alankaram and Aswa Vahanam, April 25 Chakra Snanam and Dwaja Avarohanam and April 26 Pushpa Yagam.