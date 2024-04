Traffic Advisory for Hanuman Jayanthi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy has imposed traffic restrictions and diversions in connection with the Hanuman jayanti Vijaya Yatra on Tuesday. The restrictions will be in place from 11.30 am till 8 pm. The main procession that will start from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and proceed 12 km to the Hanuman Mandir at Tadbund.

There will be restrictions or diversions on route from Gowliguda, Ram Mandir to the Tadbund Hanuman Temple via Putlibowli crossroads; Andhra Bank crossroads; Koti, DM & HS; Sultan Bazaar crossroads; Ramkote crossroads; Kacheguda crossroads; YMCA Narayanguda; Chikkadpally crossroads; RTC crossroads; Ashoknagar; Gandhinagar; the road behind Viceroy Hotel; Kavadiguda; Bansilalpet Road; Bible House; City Light Hotel; Bata Showroom; Ujjaini Mahankali Temple; Old Ramgopalpet PS; Paradise crossroads; CTO Junction; Le Royal Palace; Brooke Bond; Imperial Garden and Mastan Café.

A procession from Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Rachakonda limits will enter city limits at Champapet and pass through Champapet crossroads; IS Sadan; Dhobi Ghat; Saidabad Y Junction; Saidabad Colony Road; Sankeshwar Bazaar; Saroornagar tank; Dilsukhnagar Rajiv Gandhi statue; Moosarambagh Junction; Malakpet; Nalgonda crossroads; Azampura Rotary; Chaderghat crossroads and join the main procession at DM&HS

9 am till 2 pm: Suggested route for fommuters from Lakdikapul towards Dilsukhnagar OR south zone via Koti, Bank Street and Chaderghat: Basheerbagh, Old MLA Quarters, Himayatnagar Y Junction, Narayanguda flyover, Barkatpura, Tourist Jn., Nimboliadda, Chaderghat causeway, Nalgonda crossroads.

Commuters from Dilsukhnagar towards Mehdipatnam via Koti: Alternative route — LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad or via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam.

2 pm till 7 pm: Commuters from Lakdikapul towards Secunderabad or Uppal: Alternative route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet, Prakashnagar and Paradise flyovers.