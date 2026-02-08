Top 10 Most Religious Countries In The World

Most of the public have a generalized opinion that India is the most religious country by far. Of course it is associated with it’s deep ancient history and along with hitting a jackpot of standing out as the largest populated country in the world with a total of 1.4 billion, the number doesn’t dictate for it to also be considered the most religious. And it’s also not that woeful either because unlike it’s western contemporaries, India does infact exist in this list but in the runners up. So without further ado, here’s the full list of the top 10 most religious countries from around the world as told through a survey conducted by US News to answer this particular question.

1. Saudi Arabia

The land of the birth place of Islam, stands out in the first position as the world’s most religious country and this is dominated with a population figures of around 36.9 million who majorly follow Islam.

2. Israel

The Only Jewish nation in the world, this country takes hold of the second position with its population figures reaching up to a number of 9.76 million residents.

3. Iran

Once upon a time it was the heart of the Persian empire, This country, which is also considered as one of the most populated nation in the middle east stands at the third position with a number of 89.2 million citizens.

4. India

The Answer you’ve all been waiting for. Yes in fact, even though our nation poses a record breaking staggering volume of populace standing at 1.4 billion, a country which where it’s citizens embrace various religions, the world’s largest democracy stands forth at the fourth position.

5. United Arab Emirates

Considered as one of the gulf’s most liberal countries, The Emirates with it’s population figures of 9.52 million residents stands at the fifth position.

6. Egypt

This nation home to the world’s most famous pyramids of giza and longest river in the world nile, takes over the 6th position with it’s residential count of 113 million population.

7. Qatar

This small desert nation in the middle of the Arabian peninsula takes stands trails behind Egypt with it’s total population count reaching up to 2.72 million residents.

8. Jordan

This nation which is officially called as the kingdom of Hashemite, stands at the 8th position backed by a population of 11.3 million people.

9. Turkey

This country, which is often referred to as the bridge between East and West, takes over 9th position with a population figure of 85.3 million citizens.

10. Oman

The oldest independent state in the Arab world, Oman stands at the last position with a total of 4.64 million residents.





Most of the countries in the top 10 positions are middle eastern nations with the exception of India. However it’s also surprising to not see any western countries among the top 10.





Compiled by Yoga Adithya, a trainee at Deccan Chronicle, Secunderabad