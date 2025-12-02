Konark Dance Festival Opens With Dazzling Classical Performances; CM Mohan Majhi Inaugurates Five-Day Extravaganza

Bhubaneswar : The 36th Konark Dance Festival opened on Monday with Chief Minister Mohan Majhi inaugurating the five-day cultural extravaganza at the open-air auditorium near the iconic Sun Temple in Puri. Organised under the aegis of the state tourism department, the festival commenced in parallel with the Subhadra Shakti Mela at Chandrabhaga, marking the start of a vibrant week celebrating Odisha’s artistic splendour.

The inaugural evening enthralled audiences with soul-stirring Odissi presentations inspired by the Hanuman Chalisa, offered as a tribute to Pavan Suta Hanuman, followed by an elegant Bharatanatyam recital. The performances drew widespread appreciation from visitors from across India and abroad, reaffirming the festival’s stature as one of the country’s foremost platforms for classical dance traditions.

The festival is being jointly organised by the state tourism department, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). Tourism minister and Deputy Chief minister Pravati Parida attended as chief guest, joined by all MLAs from Puri district.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Majhi said, “The Konark Dance Festival plays a vital role in preserving the rich cultural heritage of our country. It is not merely a stage for performances; it is a platform where artistes and enthusiasts from India and abroad can experience and celebrate our traditional art forms.”

Adding to the festive spirit, the International Sand Art Festival also commenced on Monday at Chandrabhaga beach. This year, around 140 artists from India and countries including Spain, Russia, Japan, Portugal, and Sri Lanka are showcasing their creations, bringing a distinctly global flair to the celebrations.

With both festivals running concurrently, Konark once again emerges as a vibrant hub of artistic expression—drawing visitors, performers, and cultural ambassadors from around the world while spotlighting Odisha’s enduring cultural legacy.