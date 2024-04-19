Telangana Punjabis to hold Baisakhi fest on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Punjabi community will celebrate Baisakhi with a first-of-its-kind day-long event at Hitex on Sunday, organised the Telangana Punjabi Sabha (TPS).

Sabha president Ravinder Singh Sarna stated, "Arrangements have been made for a full-day cultural extravaganza, running from 10 am to 10 pm at Hall-I and Fair Park Lawns, to celebrate the festival. The event features over 100 shopping stalls, a kids play zone with more than 30 games, a pet zone spanning 10,000 square feet, and a pet zoo."

Sarna said: "No Baisakhi celebration is complete without authentic Punjabi cuisine. We have organised 40 food stalls offering Punjabi dishes for visitors and guests. The festivities will also include live performance by Bollywood musicians, including the 'Meet Brothers' and the 'Capricio' band."









