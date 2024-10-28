Sufi Scholars Stress On Self-Purification, Inner Peace

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad became a focal point of spirituality when nearly 40 Sufi scholars and spiritual leaders from across India gathered at the Urdu Maskan in Khilwat, near the Chowmahalla Palace.

Organised by the Abul Fida Islamic Research Centre (AFIRC), the conference marked the fifth Urs-e-Shareef of Hazrat Syed Shah Hussain Shaheedullah Basheer Bukhari Naqshbandi and celebrated the 25th anniversary of the revered text Dalail Al-Khairat.

This event celebrated the legacy of Sufi teachings, enabled discussions centred on peace, compassion, and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Beginning at 8 pm on Saturday and continuing through to midnight, the important figures at the event included Mufti Khaleel Ahmed Sahab, Chancellor of Jamia Nizamia; Syed Afzal Bayabni Kusru Pasha, president of the Telangana Haj Committee; Khwaja Syed Ghyasuddin Chishty of Ajmer; and Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusro Pasha, chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board.

Each leader shared their insights on the role of Sufi saints in promoting inclusivity and humanitarianism across communities.

Mufti Ziauddin Naqshbandi, Shaykh Ul Fiqh at Jamia Nizamia, and Murtuza Ali Sofi Pasha spoke on the importance of transcending differences.

Speaking on the teachings of the Qadri, Naqshbandi, Chisti, and Soharwardi orders, all paths that, despite their distinct practices, guide followers toward self-purification and inner peace. A recurring theme was the call to “forget differences and follow the path of our beloved Prophet Muhammad.”

The conference also included the release of ‘Dalail Al-Khairat’, a collection of salawat on Prophet Muhammad, and ‘The Palace of the Gnostics’. These publications serve as further tributes to Sufi teachings and inspire those who seek guidance.

“Through humility and love, Sufi saints conquer the hearts of people.” said, Dr Syed Owais Bukhari, director of AFIRC, and convener of the event.