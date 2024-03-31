SRIVANI Darshan Ticket Sales Soar in Tirumala

Tirupati: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force on March 16 after announcement of assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has stopped entertaining recommendation letters from VIPs for priority darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

This has led to a surge in sale of SRIVANI (Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam) Trust darshan tickets.

TTD started the SRIVANI Trust in September 2019 seeking funds in denominations of Rs 10,000, which would be used for construction of new temples and renovation of ancient temples in Andhra Pradesh and elsewhere.

Anyone who buys the SRIVANI ticket can also get a quick darshan of Lord Venkateswara through a VIP line on payment of an additional Rs 500.

With TTD not accepting recommendation letters from VIPs for darshan as the MCC is in force, people who used this channel have started buying SRIVANI tickets for having a quick darshan of the God, instead of queuing up for long.

According to sources, within a fortnight of MCC coming into force, 22,752 SRIVANI darshan tickets have been sold, generating a revenue of more than Rs 22.75 crore.

SRIVANI has proved to be a success since its inception, with more than 10 lakh devotees extending a donation of Rs 10,000 each, totalling to Rs 1,085.84 crore in last five years.