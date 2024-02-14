Srisailam temple gears up for sacred Maha Kumbhabhishekam

Kurnool: Srisailam is gearing up for the Maha Kumbhabhishekam event, a sacred ritual conducted every 12 years. Initially scheduled for last May, it was delayed due to several reasons.

Srisailam, a popular Shaivite temple in the state, is akin to Tirumala in terms of devotee rush and daily rituals. The temple sees massive crowds on important occasions, holidays and other holy days. With gradual expansion, the temple is enhancing devotee-amenities.



Known as Maha Kumbhabhishekam, a reference to the sprinkling of holy water from ceremonial urns, the festival is traditionally held at Hindu temples once every 12 years to boost the spiritual energies of the temple and its main deities.



Srisailam temple had initially planned the ritual for May 2023 and spent around `3 crore for the arrangements. Vedic scholars suggested dates for the traditional event, but it was postponed due to unexplained reasons.



This year, the temple proposed to conduct the Maha Kumbhabhishekam but are yet to approach the seers.



According to Shaivite tradition, Shiva temples should consult seers of Kanchi and Sringeri for suggestions on how to conduct the ritual and follow the temple traditions.



Given the fast-approaching elections, temple authorities plan to complete the ritual by the end of February or the first week of March to invite the concerned minister and others. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy planned a visit to the temple recently, but it was postponed due to hectic schedules, sources said.



Now, the temple authorities are trying to conduct the event as early as possible to complete it within the stipulated time. A temple official said they are still in the process of finalising the event and the dates thereof.







