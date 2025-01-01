Scenes before a marriage

Modern weddings have outgrown the idea of a single “Big Day” into a year-long jamboree. Jazzing up the start by a proposal, the engagement bash, bridal shower, and bachelor or bachelorette weekends have stretched far beyond quick getaways to full-blown productions. By the time the ceremony and reception roll around — bookended by welcome drinks, rehearsal dinners, and farewell brunches — you’re merely scratching the surface of the festivities.

OTT EXPERIENCES

Weddings are amping up fashion. “Couples tear up the rulebook. Wedding albums are taking a turn for the real, with behind-the-scenes shots replacing perfectly polished poses. Personalised gifts and bespoke invitations add a sprinkle of individuality, while even the menus are decided with sustainability in mind. Like a patchwork quilt, weddings are stitched together with a touch of heart — every moment becomes a keepsake,” begins interior designer and director of ThroughVow, Sonal Kashyap.

She continues, “One has to feature thousands of guests; the logistics of managing such large-scale gatherings have made wedding planning both a grand spectacle and a highly coordinated effort. Creating and maintaining more pensive wedding venues could be a game-changer for the industry.”

BOLD AND AVANT-GARDE

The wave is only rising, with couples pulling out all the stops to be faced with a new meaning to “tying the knot.” To Ashish Godghate, co- founder of Kesari Awayddings, a destination wedding planning company, the changing face of wedding fashion is unmistakable. “Brides and grooms are steer- ing away from norms, choosing muted colours, designs, and gender-neutral styles. The idea of ‘wedding attire’ is evolving into tailored suits, jumpsuits, and chic separates as viable alternatives to the classic dress,” Godghate notes. Adding to the mix,

eco-conscious choices reap sustainable fabrics and local designers.

QUIRKY ENSEMBLES

More designers than ever u n v e i l e d t h e i r F a l l 2 0 2 5 collections at New York Bridal Fashion Week, held from October 8-10. Among the highlights, Elie Saab presented a

mikado mermaid gown adorned with embroidery, beaded flowers, and organza and-mikado petals, while Kim Kassas Couture showcased a mermaid gown and matching cape crafted from silver and

ivory Indian lace, featuring three-dimensional floral embroidery and intricate beading.

Fashion designer Pooja Choudhary, founder of Lavanya The Label, adds to it with her take on the modern groom wear, telling us, “Grooms are adding lapel pins, pocket squares, and slim-

fit kurtas to their looks, bringing Western silhouettes into the fold of Indian fashion. Designers are turning to organic cotton and recycled silk, helping reduce the carbon footprint. Ethical production practices are also gaini n g ground, ensuring that exquisite creations are made with a mindful approach.”

DRAMATIC ARCHIVES

When it comes to documenting, weddings have seen a shift from the traditional lone photographer to a team of videographers and content creators. Now, even the clergy have

become part of the action. C o u p l e s ’ urge to s h a r e their special moments instantly on social media propels the transition. One example comes from cinem a t o g r a p h e r

A b h i s h e k Goel, founder of Raddish Films, who r e c a l l s expressing a s p e c i a l moment when a couple decided to hike to the top of a local peak in

full wedding garb as a dramatic scene j u x t a p o s e d wedding finery a g a i n s t rugged wildern e s s .

However, Goel also points out the reality that such m o m e n t s often come at the expense of time, telling us, “Couples are focusing on capturing genuine interactions and the raw

essence of their day, which adds a layer of trustworthiness to their memories.” It’s what the couple wants, and wedding professionals are adapting to the ‘big’ ask.

PLAY WITH TECH

Wedding décor also unwound into a pivotal element. Sonal notes, “In India at least, a wedding is an experience, and for designers, it’s an opportunity

to craft one of the most unforgettable days of their clients’ lives.” However, weddings are no longer just about grand settings and intricate décor. Technology

is also making its mark.

Sandeep Singh, founder of Rubystone Hospitality, points out, “Couples are fusing technology and tradition to magnify their wedding pomp.” He adds, signing off,

“They take in cutting-edge drone photography, live- streaming, and projection mapping. Innovations allow for visually spectacular ceremonies while also

ensuring that loved ones who can’t attend in person can still be a part of them.