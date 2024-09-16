Sanskriti Showcases Rich Cultural Heritage of India in Sweden

With a growing Indian population of 58,094 in Sweden, as recorded in 2023, the Indian community continues to make its presence felt through cultural contributions. Among the organizations working to promote Indian culture in Sweden, Sanskriti stands out. Founded nine years ago, this pan-Indian registered cultural organization has been at the forefront of raising awareness about Indian traditions, values, and arts in the country.Sanskriti is one of several organizations, including the Bangiya Sanatan Samaj, Stockholm Sarbojonin Puja Committee, and Saraswathy Kalakendra, that have dedicated themselves to promoting Indian art and culture. The organization has earned recognition for its efforts, with some shows receiving cultural grants from the Swedish government, supported by the Indian Embassy in Sweden.Since its inception, Sanskriti has worked tirelessly to change stereotypes and dispel misconceptions about India and its people. Through their concept-based musical shows, they have highlighted the rich diversity of India’s cultural landscape—showcasing different states through their music, dance, costumes, history, and tourist attractions. These performances not only educate audiences but also foster unity, underscoring the message that India, despite its diversity, is one nation at heart.The organization has also illuminated India's festivals, its core values such as Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), and India's unique position as a cultural melting pot that has welcomed communities like Parsis and Jews. They’ve also explored how Indian civilization has evolved over centuries through invasions and cultural integration.Sanskriti’s cultural shows have reached more than 6,000 people in the heart of Stockholm over the past nine years. The audience's appreciation grows year after year, and the organization continues to garner attention for its unique take on Indian cultural heritage.“At Sanskriti, we believe that the essence of Indian culture is best preserved and shared through performing arts,” says Ananya Dutta, Founder and Artistic Director.The organization's journey began in 2015 when the Indian Embassy in Sweden, under the leadership of Ambassador Banashri Bose Harrison, launched Namaste Stockholm—a full day of Indian cultural events held at the iconic Kungsträdgården in Stockholm. During this time, the founder of Sanskriti presented the idea for a program called “Colours of India,” which impressed the Ambassador, leading to its eventual realization."Our founder, Ananya di has created an inspiring platform that beautifully blends music, dance, and cultural expression. Her innovative approach allows us to present India's rich heritage in fresh and meaningful ways, connecting the traditional with the contemporary. As a Kathak teacher at Sanskriti, I feel privileged to be part of a space where Indian art forms are nurtured and celebrated," says Kashmira Limaye, Kathak Guru at Sanskriti“As a performing artist, for me, Sanskriti is a platform where creative minds get together. We recreate India in Sweden through our shows and activities,” adds Sajani Pallath, choreographer at Sanskriti.With a team of 40 people and two months of hard work, "Colours of India" came to life. The programme was a resounding success, and the Embassy suggested forming a non-profit organization to continue promoting Indian culture. Thus, Sanskriti was born.Since then, Sanskriti has attracted numerous talented artists and passionate individuals interested in Indian art and culture. Together, they’ve produced numerous concept-oriented musical shows that enlighten Western audiences about India’s cultural heritage. Some of their most popular shows include Spirit of India - One Earth One Family, Colours of India, Song of Saraswati, Tagore’s Ark of Noah, Utsav-Festivals of India, Gandhi Ek Soch, and Bharatvarsh - The Story of India’s Historical Evolution. These shows, often staged in the heart of Stockholm, have been attended by over 5,000 people annually.