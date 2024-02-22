Sammakka-Saralamma ‘Kumbh Mela’ Begins Lakhs of Devotees Throng Medaram

Warangal: The four-day-long tribal fest – Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara – popular as Telangana Kumbh Mela, began on a colourful note at Medaram in Mulugu district on Wednesday with vivid display of Adivasi culture and traditions in the jungles of Thadvai and Eturnagaram mandals.

A festival-like atmosphere prevailed in almost all villages of the agency areas. Billed as Asia's biggest tribal fair, Adivasi people ranging from Gonds, Konda, Koya, Chenchu, Bhillus, Doras, Andhs, Kolams, Pardhans, Thotties and Gutti Koya started reaching the venue of the jatara right from early Wednesday morning using all modes of transport, including bullock carts.

People of other communities also thronged the area in large numbers from various parts of Telangana as well as neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

The spirit and cultural richness of Godavari civilisations could be seen during the Medaram jatara, with Adivasis arriving in their traditional attire. Shivasattulu danced welcoming the forest goddesses, with tribal people playing their unique music using their drums.

Lakhs took a dip in the holy Tribal Pushkarini, which is popularly referred to as Jampanna Vagu. Authorities ensured uninterrupted water supply through taps fixed at the bathing ghat. Many devotees continued to adhere to their traditional practice of offering jaggery (Bangaram), coconuts, liquor and meat to please their goddesses.

After having darshan and seeking blessings from the presiding deities, people searched for suitable spots to establish temporary shelters while many occupied places provided by the district administration. They cooked various kinds of dishes and made merry.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for convenience of the devotees. There is tight police security in every nook and corner of the Medaram temple premises.