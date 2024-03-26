Riot of colour, revelry mark Holi celebrations

Karimnagar: People of various sections celebrated the festival of colours Holi with pomp and gaiety wishing each other a bright future in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Right from the morning to the evening people of all age groups from all walks of life including children visited the houses of their friends and relatives and celebrated the festival by smearing colours on each other and distributing sweets.

Instead of colours, the revellers in colonies especially youths were seen enjoying the occasion by breaking tomatoes and eggs on the heads of their friends after chasing them.

Public representatives and political leaders also took part in the celebrations by shaking a leg with the revellers to DJ music arranged by youth associations.

Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar after playing Holi with his family members, visited various colonies and took part in the Holi celebrations with various sections of people and children.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that there was a reason and importance for every festival in Hindu tradition. People of all sections from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari, especially children celebrate the festival of colours with a lot of enthusiasm. The festival must bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of people, he wished.

The premises of Warangal and Ramagundam police commissionerate became abuzz with Holi celebrations with the participation of the respective police commissioners Amber Kishore Jha and M. Srinivas along with media persons dancing to the music.