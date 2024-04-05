Ratna Mehera from Telangana wins Classic Mrs India 2024 crown

Mrs. Ratna Mehera, hailing from Hyderabad, achieved the title of Mrs. India Telangana Runner-Up in September 2023. Proudly representing Telangana on the national stage of Mrs. India, she recently clinched the coveted title of Classic Mrs. India 2024 in Gurugram on March 30, 2024. This remarkable victory marks a return of the crown to the state after a gap of 7 years.

Mrs. India, the country's most esteemed national pageant, celebrates the beauty of every woman and advocates for their empowerment. Founded on the belief that every woman possesses beauty and must feel beautiful, it seeks role models who exude confidence, success, talent, and a commitment to societal advancement. Organized by Mrs. Deepali Phadnis since 2012, the pageant attracts women from all corners of India, each representing their state while championing various themes such as sustainability, wildlife conservation, and women's empowerment.

In Telangana, Mrs. India serves as a gateway for married women to showcase their talents on the national stage. Under the stewardship of Mrs. Mamta Trivedi, the Regional Director for Mrs. India Telangana since 2018, the pageant has been meticulously organized, featuring multiple rounds covering diverse aspects such as tourism, national costume, talent, fitness, and more.

But who is Mrs. India Ratna Mehera? Born and raised in Hyderabad, Ratna holds a Master's Degree in Computer Applications and co-manages a software company with her husband, Rupesh Kumar Balabhadra. Known for her compassion, dedication, and diligence, Ratna is a natural leader who effortlessly balances her professional and family life. She embarked on her pageant journey with Mrs. India Telangana, where she clinched the Runner-Up title.

Beyond the glitz of the pageant world, Ratna is deeply committed to social causes. She actively supports handloom weavers, raises awareness about breast cancer, aids orphanages and old age homes, and assists underprivileged children with their education. As a member of the Society for Empowering Women to Achieve (SEWA), she actively contributes to empowering women in her community.

Ratna's infectious positivity and zest for life radiate through her endeavors. She firmly believes in the equality of women and has participated in various television contests, including winning the "Paripoorna Mahila" Show organized by ETV.

Ratna extends her heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Mamta Trivedi and Mrs. Deepali Phadnis for their unwavering support and guidance throughout her journey. She also expresses appreciation to her friends and relatives who stood by her side.

Furthermore, Ratna's husband, Mr. Rupesh Kumar, Managing Director of Percept Infosol Pvt. Ltd., was honored with the Best Supportive Husband Award at the Mrs. India 2024 National Grand Finale. His steadfast support has been instrumental in Ratna's success, symbolizing the strength of their partnership.