Politics Spice Up Panchanga Sravanam Ugadi First, Elections Next

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a season of vibrant Ugadi celebrations marking the Telugu New Year, but this year's festivities come with a twist – a dash of political heat.

As the city prepares for the traditional Panchanga Sravanam, the annual astrological reading of predictions for the coming one year, political leaders are taking the centre-stage. With elections round the corner, many are organising the ritual at their party offices and homes, hoping to gain insights into their own political fortunes.

Ugadi itself is a time-honoured tradition, marking the beginning of the year according to the lunisolar calendar. The day starts with purifying oil baths and prayers, followed by the preparation of the symbolic Ugadi Pachadi, a dish combining six tastes representing the complexities of life.

The highlight of the morning is the Panchanga Sravanam, usually performed in temples. A learned priest or scholar interprets the astrological positions of planets and stars, detailing auspicious and inauspicious times for important endeavours like starting a business, making investments, or performing religious rituals.

Traditionally, the Panchanga Sravanam also occasions predictions about weather, the economy, and the overall political climate.

This ritual takes place in Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta, the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple near Jagadamba Junction, the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam and the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada.

While the streets bustling with shoppers buying mangoes, flowers, and other festive essentials, a touch of summer heat is impacting the celebrations. The scorching sun has reduced flower yields, causing a price hike. Jasmine prices have skyrocketed to Rs 2500 per kg, while the prices of roses and marigolds have also seen a rise.

Ramu, a flower vendor at the Poorna Market, explains the situation. "Due to the summer heat, the flowers just aren't blooming like they usually do," he says.

"Combine that with the festival demand, and prices are bound to go up."

Mangoes, a key ingredient in many Ugadi dishes, have also seen a price hike, with even small ones weighing around 80 to 100 rupees. The price of coconut has also increased.

Despite the unusual political twist and the challenges posed by the summer heat, the core spirit of Ugadi remains. Homes are decorated with mango leaves (mango trees are considered auspicious) and colorful rangolis (decorative patterns made on the floor). Ugadi first and elections next!