69.3 Million pets in India homeless, finds Study

Hyderabad: A global coalition of animal welfare experts, in collaboration with Mars, has released findings from the largest-ever international study on pet homelessness. Dubbed the 'State of Pet Homelessness Project', the initiative aims to understand the extent of pet homelessness across 20 markets and the underlying factors contributing to it. The report reveals that globally, 1 in 3 pets are homeless, totaling nearly 362 million animals awaiting adoption. In India, the situation is particularly dire, with 69% of all cats and dogs lacking permanent homes. Of these, 60.5 million pets roam the streets, while 8.8 million are housed in shelters awaiting adoption. These findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to address pet homelessness worldwide, emphasizing the importance of promoting adoption and implementing effective animal welfare policies.

69.3 million (69%) cats and dogs are homeless in India, accounting for approximately 19% of the global homeless pet population;

● 60.5 million (71%) dogs live on the street or in shelters in India, accounting for approximately 39% of the global homeless dog population;

● 8.8 million cats live on the street or in shelters, accounting for 4.25% of the global homeless cat population;

● While adoption from shelters is still low, 53% respondents from urban and rural areas would recommend adopting from shelters in the future

● 47% and 28% respondents are thinking of becoming dog and cat pet owners respectively;

● Friends, relatives are the most popular route for getting pets in the country with (28%) of dogs and (30%) of cats coming from these sources;

○ 33% respondents from rural areas have adopted pets from friends, family

○ 32% respondents from urban areas rely on pet shops for bringing home a pet

In India, the State of Pet Homelessness Report conducted interviews with 2,565 experts, including individuals from urban (1,402) and rural (1,163) areas, as well as pet professionals from nine metro and non-metro cities. Salil Murthy, Managing Director at Mars Petcare India, highlighted the importance of addressing pet homelessness, citing the report as a valuable resource providing actionable insights. Despite low shelter adoption rates, the report reveals that 53% of respondents are open to adopting pets from shelters in the future, presenting an opportunity to strengthen the human-animal bond. Mars Petcare India is actively working to raise awareness about pet adoption, forging partnerships with animal welfare NGOs, and leveraging digital solutions to enhance adoption rates through NGOs. The data from India underscores specific themes that require attention and emphasizes the significance of collective action in creating a more compassionate and inclusive environment for pets.

Prevent Unplanned Pets: Large populations of stray pets which can breed at a rapid rate are a huge part of the problem. One unsterilized homeless pet can quickly create many more. Reducing uncontrolled or unplanned breeding is a critical approach to decreasing pet homelessness.

Ensure Sustained Care: Helping to provide more homeless pets with responsible loving homes, or sustained human care they need in the community, is a foundational step in tackling pet homelessness. With 47% respondents considering bringing a dog home, and 28% considering bringing a cat home, getting more people interested in pet ownership and turning interest to action is crucial. It is interesting to note that the Project reveals approximately 13% of dog and cat owners found their pets on the street.

Keep Pets in Homes: Pets are lost more frequently than many may realize, leading to an unintended yet noteworthy increase in homeless pets. Pets are at risk of being homeless through abandonment or casual pet owning practices that lead pets to stray or become lost. While 9% respondents lost their pet dogs, a smaller percentage of 6% respondents lost their pet cats.

The project's findings reveal a concerning trend: a significant proportion of respondents are contemplating relinquishing pet ownership, particularly for dogs and cats. To combat this issue, Mars has generously donated $500,000 to Humane Society International (HSI), funding projects in India, South Africa, and Mexico to address pet homelessness with data-driven interventions.

Alokparna Sengupta, Managing Director of HSI/India, expresses gratitude for Mars' support, emphasizing the dire situation of street animals in India. HSI/India aims to manage street dog populations humanely through government-backed programs while fostering community engagement. Mars' contribution has already facilitated significant progress, including medical treatment for sick animals and improvements in surgical protocols. Both organizations are committed to expanding their efforts to enhance dog and cat welfare nationwide.

Through this partnership, Mars and HSI/India aim to create safer and more compassionate environments for animals and communities alike.