Passion Plays Enacted To Feel Christ Suffering

Hyderabad: Passion Plays, the dramatic representation of Jesus Christ’s trial and suffering before his death on the Cross was organised in most churches across the twin cities on Good Friday. In addition, they also took part in special prayers, meditation on scriptures, especially reflecting on the seven words uttered by Jesus before he died.

Across churches, services started early morning. Youth took the initiative to host the theatrical performances depicting the crucifixion narrative. At St Joseph’s Cathedral, a reenactment involving around 70 characters unfolded on the open grounds. Anushka Pilla, who portrayed Veronica, shared the month-long preparation that went into for the event. “Our team practised for the past month. Despite playing the characters for years, many still attend rehearsals,” she said.

New Life Assembly of God Church at Kompally presented a dramatic rendition titled ‘The Quest,’ delving into the lives of scribes documenting Jesus’ miracles. According to Rev. Younus Samuel, associate pastor, the performance transported viewers back 2,000 years, recounting encounters with those healed by Jesus.

Throughout the afternoon, churches held services from 12 noon to 3 pm, focusing on meditations centred on Jesus’ seven last words on the Cross. Rev G. David Prashant elucidated on the significance of the words.

“While Jesus was on the cross from 9 am till 3 pm, he said seven words. The first three were addressed to humanity, the following three to God the Father, and the final word to God, Man, and Satan, encapsulating the essence of all his preceding words. This key word is ‘It is Finished’," he said.

At John Wesley Methodist Church in Malkajgiri, Rev Dr D.H. Paul reflected on Jesus' final words, based on Luke 23:44-46, underscoring the surrender of Jesus’ spirit to God.

Meanwhile, at The Lords Church in Bowenpally, Pastor Raj Prakesh expounded on the importance of the Passover. Worship was led by Sister Jessy Paul.

In Trimulgherry’s Holy Family Church, Cardinal Poola Anthony presided over the evening Mass, joined by clergy members Fr Naveen, Fr Amara Rao, Parish priest K. Marreddy, Fr Dayalan, and Fr Dev Kumar.