Mumbai's Young Musicians Take Centre Stage

Every April, the NCPA's Little Theatre becomes a space for a different kind of music evening. Spring Board, the NCPA's annual festival for young and emerging musicians, returns for its 3rd edition this year with two nights of original performances from two bands: Coffee on Ice on April 18 and Funktional Harmony on April 19. Now a fixture on Mumbai's live music calendar, Spring Board has over the years introduced audiences to some of the city's most promising young musicians who are still finding their voice but already have something worth hearing.



Day 1 – Coffee on Ice



Little Theatre | April 18, 2026 | 6:30 pm An NCPA Presentation



Coffee on Ice is a six-piece Mumbai-based band performing within the R&B and funk genres. The lineup features Eshaan Shaikh on vocals and guitar, Rhea Miranda and Janice John on vocals, Rameses Fernandes on keys, Kylen Mendes on drums and Alanis Rodrigues on bass. The band is known for taking popular hits and reworking them through their own musical lens, with a performance style that is high-energy and ensemble-driven.



The band have been an active presence on Mumbai's live music circuit, building their sound and audience through regular performances across the city.



Age Recommendation: 6+ | Late entry not permitted



Duration: 2 hours



Day 2 – Funktional Harmony



Little Theatre | April 19, 2026 | 6:30 pm An NCPA Presentation



Funktional Harmony is a band from the NMIMS School of Performing Arts whose music sits comfortably across jazz, funk, and R&B. There is a looseness to how they move between genres — nothing feels forced, and the band seems equally at home in a slow jazz groove as they do in something harder and more rhythm-driven. The result is a set that keeps you on your toes in the best way.



What comes through most in a Funktional Harmony performance is how well these musicians listen to each other. Formed through years of shared training at NMIMS, their musical bond is evident on stage — and it makes for an evening that is as much about the interplay as it is about the songs.



Age Recommendation: 6+ | Late entry not permitted



Duration: 2 hours

