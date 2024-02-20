Mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara to be held at 24 places in old Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Officials of the four districts -- Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial -- are making arrangements for the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma mini-Jataras at 24 locations parallel to the Medaram Jatara from February 21 to 24 in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

A huge rush of devotees is expected for the Jataras that are held at locations like the Rekurthy village in Kothapally mandal of Karimnagar district, Goliwada of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, Obulapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district and Chilva Kudur village in Velgatoor mandal of Jagtial district.

The collectors of these districts held a review meeting recently with officials of various departments.

They would arrange safe drinking water and temporary toilet facilities as well as sanitation works to maintain the surroundings clean and hygienic. There would be separate queues for the aged, the disabled and pregnant women at these temples.

Officials laid CC roads surrounding the respective temples, made lighting arrangements, constructed temporary rooms for women to change their dresses, and arranged vehicle parking places.

Officials would ensure an uninterrupted power supply. There would be temporary medical camps with doctors and other staff along with medicines to handle emergency situations, as also the 108 ambulance services.

The police department made security arrangements by deploying an additional police force to prevent incidents during the Jatara period.