Meru Antargani 2025 Unveils 3,000+ Student Artworks

Hyderabad : Meru International School, Miyapur, hosted its annual art showcase, Meru Antargani 2025, featuring an extraordinary collection of over 3,000 artworks created by students from Grades 1–12. The exhibition underscored the school’s enduring commitment to nurturing creativity, artistic confidence, and meaningful self-expression.

The event was inaugurated by renowned sculptor Mr. M. V. Ramana Reddy, and graced by Ms. Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, Founder of Meru International School, along with her family — Mr. Devender Rao Gorukanti, Co-Founder of Yashoda Hospitals, and Ms. Aishwarya Rao Gorukanti, prominent designer. Their presence added inspiration and encouragement to the young artists who proudly showcased their work.

This year’s exhibition embraced an open theme, allowing students to freely explore techniques, perspectives, and mediums. The result was a vibrant visual journey featuring textures, landscapes, cityscapes, abstracts, realism, hyper-realism, and powerful collaborative installations

Highlight Installations:

Timelines of Imagination (Grades 9–10, IGCSE): Surreal, colourful watches representing 220 school days as emotions, moments, and experiences.

We Are Divine: An installation reminding viewers to pause and reflect on how everyday choices shape life.

Food for the Modern World (Grade 6 Hobby Students): Shredded text arranged like grains, paying tribute to farmers and the origins of nourishment.

Wings of Wonder: A life-size Pegasus in papier-mâché, symbolising limitless imagination.

Together We Create: A collaborative papier-mâché work celebrating unity and teamwork.

Voices of Freedom: Artwork reflecting empowerment and the enduring strength of women.

Breaking Free: Caged sunflowers bursting outward, symbolising that truth cannot be confined.

The Seeker Within: A papier-mâché boy atop a stack of books with a tablet, prompting introspection.

Choices and Consequences: Art portraying the impact of pollution and unhealthy food choices.

From Waste to Wonder: Fish crafted from discarded tyres, showcasing sustainability through creativity.

At Meru, art education extends far beyond technique. It is a journey of creativity, observation, imagination, and confidence-building. Students engage with painting, sculpture, craft, and installations—discovering not only artistic skill but also their own expressive voice.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder, Ms. Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, said that “Antargani is a reflection of our students’ imagination, courage, and creative depth. At Meru, we strive to create a space where every child feels inspired to explore, express, and evolve through art. This showcase reaffirms our belief in nurturing confident and thoughtful young creators.”

Chief Guest Mr. Ramana Reddy appreciated the originality, boldness, and thematic richness of the students' artworks, praising the school for encouraging artistic exploration across forms and ideas.

Meru Antargani 2025 was a collective celebration involving students, teachers, parents, and support staff. Families and guests explored the diverse exhibits, applauding the talent and vision of young artists. The event reinforced Meru’s mission—to nurture confident, expressive, and thoughtful learners ready to imagine, innovate, and create in an ever-evolving world.