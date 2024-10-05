Men wear sarees to honour curse: Do you know about this unique Navratri ritual?

With the commencement of Navaratri festivities across the country, a unique ritual is capturing everyone's attention.



The unique ritual which has a history of more than 200 years, unfolds every year on the eighth night of Navaratri, In the Barot community of Sadu Mata Ni Pol area of Ahemadabad's old city. In this ritual men from this community get dressed as women. They wear sarees and perform Garba to honour an ancient curse.

This ancient tradition represents penance and tells a compelling tale of devotion intertwined with gender-bending practices handed down through generations. It is not merely a dance but a deeply embedded cultural ritual enriched by history, legend, and faith.

In this centuries-old custom, men dress as women to seek redemption for a curse placed on their ancestors by Sadu Mata, a woman whose story has endured over time. As per the belief of the locals, more than 200 years ago, a woman named Saduben sought refuge from the men of the Barot community when a Mughal nobleman demanded her as a concubine.

However, the men did not defend her as a result she lost her child. In her grief and fury, she cursed them, proclaiming that their descendants would live as cowards, and then committed 'sati'.

Sadu Mata Ni Pol where more than 1,000 residents live, comes alive on the night of Ashtami. This neighborhood, with its narrow lanes and traditional homes, stands as a living testament to Ahmedabad's heritage. People gather to watch men dressed in sarees, dancing gracefully to the rhythms of Sheri Garba, a folk tradition passed down through generations.

Later on, a temple was built there to honor Sadu Mata’s spirit and lift the curse. Every year on Ashtami, men from this community assemble at Sadu Mata Ni Pol, don sarees, and perform Garba as an act of penance.

This custom is still vibrant today. It draws a crowd from across the city, eager to witness this expression of tradition and devotion.

Modern perspectives associate men dressing as women with challenging gender norms, however, for the Barot community, it symbolizes humility and respect. This ritual not only atones for past wrongs but also honors the blessings believed to be granted by Sadu Mata.

The men who pray for personal wishes, whether for business success, good health, or the birth of a child, take part in this ritual as a way of giving thanks when their prayers are fulfilled.

The Barot community of Gujarat, historically known as genealogists, storytellers, and chroniclers for various groups, has played a vital role in preserving oral traditions. They particularly maintained genealogical records for Rajput and Kshatriya families and passed down cultural and religious stories across generations.

While their traditional roles have evolved, they are an important part of Gujarat's cultural heritage, especially during festivals like Navratri, where their unique customs continue to thrive.

One participant shared his personal story with NDTV, saying that he has been wearing a saree for five years as a gesture of gratitude to Sadu Mata. After praying for prosperity in his business and the birth of a son, he believes the goddess answered his prayers.

For him, this tradition is a meaningful link to their root, which enables this community to express their thanks for the blessings they receive.

Meanwhile, this tradition is more than just lifting a curse. As people think, it is a way to honor the goddess they believe has protected and blessed their families for centuries. During the ritual, the pol transforms into a sacred site, with men of all ages dressed in vibrant sarees, paying homage to Sadu Mata as a profound act of faith.

The first UNESCO World Heritage City of India, Ahemadabad is renowned for its rich history and vibrant traditions. The ritual of men performing Garba in sarees is just one example of how the city keeps its cultural heritage alive. Among the 184 pols that make up the old city, Sadu Mata Ni Pol stands as a symbol of the Barot community's enduring resilience and deep devotion.