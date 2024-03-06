Luminaries of Progress: A Tribute to Women at the Helm

International Women's Day stands as a beacon of the ongoing struggle for women's rights, equality, and justice. It's a day that not only commemorates the remarkable achievements of women across various fields but also highlights the critical issues facing women around the world. From advocating for gender parity to acknowledging the indispensable roles women play in every sphere of life, Women's Day is a powerful reminder of the ongoing journey towards an inclusive and equitable society.Imagine a world where women's potential is unleashed with equal cerebral opportunities, representation and influence across all fields - that's the progress we dream of! Let us Dive into the heart of empowerment this International Women's Day as we celebrate the remarkable impact of women leaders across industries.Championing women in leadership roles is a transformative vision for organizational culture, inspiring positive change and fostering an environment where everyone can thrive. Advocating for increased participation of women in leadership,said “I firmly believe that effective leadership transcends gender boundaries and embodies both an art and a critical responsibility. Embracing a democratic leadership style, I prioritize open dialogue and collaboration within my team. I believe that this inclusive approach not only cultivates stronger team relationships but also leverages the unique emotional intelligence often attributed to women leaders.Balancing professional and personal commitments is a cornerstone of my leadership philosophy. I am committed to being accessible and approachable, recognizing the importance of supporting my team's well-being alongside their professional growth. This nurturing environment not only benefits individual team members but also contributes to a harmonious work-life balance, ultimately driving success.”Women in leadership bring invaluable perspectives and skills, significantly enhancing organizational diversity and inclusivity strategies. Testimonial to a successful work-life integration,comments, “Across industries, especially technology, a gender-inclusive workforce brings diversity in innovation. While the entry level numbers are growing, representation at the leadership level must improve. In particular, women with caregiving responsibilities face challenges with life-work integration. To aid progression and evolution, women will need a stronger support system at home and at the workplace. Organizations are revisiting their policies to advocate women at all levels – right from welcoming them back to work from a sabbatical and providing enhanced benefits on daycare facilities, to curating inclusive programs that encourage sponsorship of women to build a more advanced leadership pipeline. This ecosystem prepared me to lead more diverse teams while raising a family with utmost attention.In organizations, collaborating with individuals of different genders, sexual orientations, and ethnicities leads to increased innovation and enhanced problem-solving. Onus is on each of us to recognize, reward, and mentor for a gender diverse workforce.”India has become an exemption from the world female unemployment as The Periodic Labour Force Survey Report 2022-23 states that the Female Labour Force Participation Rate in the country has improved significantly from 32.8% in 2022 to 37.0% in 2023.stated “From where I stand, it's encouraging to see more women entering the tech industry lately. Nevertheless, with their presence currently hovering between 30-35% of the total workforce in many organizations, it's evident that there's still room for improvement. It's vital to have a variety of perspectives to fuel creativity and drive innovation. Let's take AI as an example to make a case for inclusion: without a diverse workforce, there's a real danger of AI systems inheriting and perpetuating existing biases.In this new era of work, where we can get the code in hand within minutes once you provide the design, companies should shift their approach and look out for a diverse set of people who can come up with creative ideas and effectively communicate with varied set of customers.”At the same time, it is important to note that the unemployment rate of women in India has dropped for women from 14.9 per cent in December 2023 to 11 per cent in January 2024, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Speaking about the traditional constructs attributed to female leadership,, Siegwerk stated “The challenge lies as much within as is outside. Women need to stop being apologetic for not being and not behaving in a certain way that is traditionally associated with leadership. There is effort at an institutional level to elevate more women to leadership roles, but this cannot succeed until and unless the effort is complemented at a societal and behavioral level. Women have shown, even in the face of adversity, that they can emerge as leaders.So, I feel the challenge lies more on the part of the society as a whole to provide a conducive environment which promotes equity. Respect is the keyword here! There has to be equal respect at the workplace for the duties a woman has to shoulder at home as the respect she should get at home for the responsibilities of being a working woman.”Female entrepreneurship and women-led businesses are no strangers to less access to opportunities, confidence gap and biases.said, “Women in leadership globally face hurdles like the persistent glass ceiling, gender bias, and a lack of mentors. Cultural norms, long working hours, and security concerns in certain regions further hinder progress. Despite these challenges, women are making significant progress in leadership with increased awareness, supportive policies, and mentorship programs.For success as a woman entrepreneur in India, one needs to focus on honing their business skills through education and mentorship. Embrace adaptability, shedding outdated assumptions in the evolving market, and leverage digital tools to widen your reach and enhance operational efficiency. Women leaders need to stay informed, flexible, and tech-savvy to navigate the challenges and seize opportunities in the dynamic business landscape.”Women’s presence in the business world is essential for the success of the global economy. Companies like Marut Drones are advocating female participation in new age career prospects to enhance female participation across industries.said “Women and Agriculture are two important pillars for our country's development. Marut Drones has helped women SHGs like me learn drone technology, which has helped us become financially independent. The intensive training has given me the confidence to balance my personal life with the career opportunities that lie ahead. We learnt to operate a drone and understand modern day farming techniques, many more women are coming forward to become drone pilots so they can run their households.”Women's Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it's a global movement for justice, equality, and empowerment. Let us use this day to reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and to inspire positive change in our communities and around the world.