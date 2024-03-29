Low key weddings

While the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash dominated social media, it’s not the only matrimonial event that has grabbed headlines this year. Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani set the tone in 2024, with an eco-friendly, gluten-free wedding in Goa, after actor Randeep Hooda exchanged vows with long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram in traditional Manipuri style at a ‘strictly family-only’ function just before the new year began. And others took up the trend.



This month, Taapsee Pannu married her beau, sports coach Mathias Boe, in an intimate ceremony, and just a couple of days ago, on March 26, Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari got engaged to south star Siddharth in a fiercely private ceremony. It’s safe to say that 2024 is the year of surprise low-key celebrity weddings.

The trend also acknowledges the strong emphasis on making weddings sustainable and intimate rather than events for the paparazzi’s consumption.

There’s clearly an understated charm to intimate weddings that do exactly what they’re supposed to — make memories with people you truly love, without necessarily putting on a show for those who’d forget anyway. Here’s a peek into these weddings.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth A post from Aditi now says “Engaged, and he said yes”. So the speculation is “it was an engagement, not wedding!”



Credible sources reveal that the chosen venue for the event, which was attended by only close family members, was immensely significant to the actress, as her maternal step grandfather — late Raja Rameshwar Rao — was reportedly the last ruler of the Wanaparthy Sansthanam.

However, while Hydari and Siddharth have been seeing each other for a while, their simple daytime pre-wedding function on March 26 came as a surprise to fans.Credible sources reveal that the chosen venue for the event, which was attended by only close family members, was immensely significant to the actress, as her maternal step grandfather — late Raja Rameshwar Rao — was reportedly the last ruler of the Wanaparthy Sansthanam.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

The Dunki actress has always kept her personal life private, so news that Pannu had walked down the aisle with Mathias Boe, an Olympic medallist-sports coach and her partner for ten years, didn’t come as a complete surprise. Only her closest relatives and friends attended the intimate ceremony. The whole event was kept under tight wraps. Here’s wishing the couple all the very best.



While Singh and Bhagnani made things official in 2021, it wasn’t until February 2024 that they tied the knot. And, when they did, in a fairy tale set-up in Goa, it made hearts flutter. Besides the fact that the NGK actress looked resplendent in a pastel pink sheer embellished lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani on her big day, what made news was the wedding menu, which was entirely sugar- and gluten-free!

Few of their close friends from B-town were invited. While Singh and Bhagnani made things official in 2021, it wasn’t until February 2024 that they tied the knot. And, when they did, in a fairy tale set-up in Goa, it made hearts flutter. Besides the fact that the NGK actress looked resplendent in a pastel pink sheer embellished lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani on her big day, what made news was the wedding menu, which was entirely sugar- and gluten-free!Few of their close friends from B-town were invited. Lin LaishRam and Randeep Hooda Technically a 2023 wedding, but since it happened towards the fag end of the year, we believe it deserves a spot on our list.

Actor Randeep Hooda wedded long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei ceremony towards the end of last year. The wedding felt like a breath of fresh air, with a confluence of rituals and cultural nuances. While Hooda isn’t usually one to keep things low-key, his marriage certainly was a private affair. However, the couple threw a fun reception for colleagues and industry insiders in Mumbai on December 11, 2023. Arbaaz Khan and Shura

This was by far the biggest surprise. Arbaaz Khan’s marriage to make-up artist Shura Khan came as a bolt from the blue. Nobody had a a wiff of it.

The wedding took place within weeks after his former girlfriend of several years Giorgia Andriani announced that they two had parted ways.

It seems 56-year-old Arbaaz was already in a relationship with Shura who is 22 years his junior for two years. The actor had revealed he had met through Raveena Tandon since Shura was her make-up artist and the two had been covertly dating since 2021. The wedding an intimate affair was attended by Arbaaz’s son Arhaan from his marriage to Malaika Arora, his family including brothers Salman and Sohail and Ranveena Tandon.

Rakul Preet Singh and JacKky Bhagnani







