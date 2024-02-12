Lakshmi Manchu's Teach for Change Fashion Show Lights Up Hyderabad

Actor, producer, and philanthropist Lakshmi Manchu orchestrated a dazzling runway event for Teach for Change’s Annual Fundraiser fashion show in Hyderabad. The star-studded affair featured Shriya Saran and Harshvardhan Rane as Chief Change makers, leading the charge for a noble cause - providing quality education to children in government schools.Curated by Lakshmi Manchu, the 9th edition of the fundraiser, renowned for its blend of glamour and social impact, showcased designs from Amit GT for women's wear and Shashank Chelmilla for men's wear. Siddhartha Fine Jewellers contributed exquisite jewelry for the event.The event, hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, brought together a plethora of celebrities, including Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran, Harshvardhan Rane, Seerat, Faria Abdullah, Avantika Mishra, Lekha Prajapati, Alekya Harika, Rashi Singh, Akshara Gowda, Ashok Galla, Pradeep Machiraju, Viraj Ashwin, Sudheer Babu, Adith, Shiva Kandkuri, badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, Rubin Cherian (General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre), and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Minister for Roads and Buildings, Cinematography, Government of Telangana) as Chief Guest.Lakshmi Manchu expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The Teach for Change Fashion Show is not just about style and glamour; it's about leveraging our influence to create meaningful change in the lives of children who need this push."Shriya Saran shared her excitement, emphasizing the importance of initiatives like Teach for Change in ensuring every child's right to quality education. Rubin Cherian, General Manager at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, applauded the initiative, highlighting the transformative power of education in shaping societies.The evening was not only a spectacle of style but also a testament to the spirit of collaboration and compassion.