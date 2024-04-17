Restoring the Past, Building a Sustainable Future

IndiGoReach, the CSR arm of IndiGo, has been actively engaging in various heritage conservation initiatives across India, with a focus on preserving and promoting the country's rich cultural heritage. Through its partnerships with local communities, NGOs, and government agencies, IndiGoReach has been able to support a range of projects aimed at restoring historic monuments and cultural sites. These efforts have not only helped in preserving India's unique heritage for future generations but have also provided economic opportunities for local communities through tourism and other related activities.

IndiGo's commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage is exemplified by its 'My City My Heritage' campaign. This initiative, in partnership with InterGlobe Foundation, has served as a platform for discussions and collaborations focused on preserving both the tangible and intangible heritage of the country. ‘My City My Heritage’ started in November 2022, and walks have since been conducted in Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Shillong, Nashik, with the latest one being in Hyderabad, in January 2024. These heritage walks have encouraged people to learn more about their city's history and heritage and take an active interest in its preservation.

The Heritage Walk in Hyderabad took place at the Qutb Shahi Complex.

The Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex comprises of mausoleums, mosques, five stepwells, a hammam (mortuary bath), pavilions, etc. built during the reign of the Qutb Shahi Dynasty. IndiGoReach supported the conservation of the Mausoleum of Muhammad Qutb Shah at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park. While the programme under IndiGoReach has now concluded, InterGlobe Foundation will undertake the next phase of the conservation work in collaboration with Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC). The mausoleum is dedicated to Muhammad Qutb Shah, who pioneered the city of Hyderabad. He was the fifth Sultan of the Qutb Shahi Dynasty and was considered an able administrator. The mausoleum is one of the four most dominant structures in the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park. Through this preservation activity, IndiGoReach demonstrated the ecological impact of conservation using local materials and landscaping around the monument, which also resulted in reduction in carbon footprint.

Apart from the conservation of Muhammed Qutb Shah’s Mausoleum at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park in Hyderabad, IndiGoReach has also undertaken projects for the restoration of the interiors of the Lal Bagh Palace in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and the Mausoleum of Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khana in New Delhi.

IndiGo's commitment to heritage conservation and fostering recognition of heritage sites is a testament to its dedication towards creating a sustainable and socially responsible business model. Its commitment to heritage conservation goes hand in hand with their efforts towards creating awareness about the importance of preserving our heritage and promoting responsible tourism. Their efforts are an inspiration to others in the industry and serve as a reminder of the importance of preserving our cultural heritage for future generations.