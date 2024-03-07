In Her Shoes: A Day in the Life of a Mompreneur Balancing Business and Family

Being a mompreneur is like walking a tightrope between two worlds, juggling the demands of running a business with the responsibilities of family life. Each day comes with its own set of highs and lows, but women get through it with determination and a sprinkle of creativity.

My mornings often start with a calming yoga session, followed by the whirlwind of getting myself and my little one ready for the day. Most days, he joins me at the office, because the thought of missing out on precious moments with him is simply unbearable.

Once at work, I dive into the daily grind. This might involve keeping an eye on product launches, brainstorming ideas for new ventures, or participating in team meetings. Thankfully, we have a designated area for the baby, allowing me to check in on him between tasks. My husband is a superhero in disguise. He steps in seamlessly when I'm needed elsewhere, and my team is incredibly supportive, always checking on both the baby and me.

Despite the unwavering support, the guilt monster can sometimes rear its ugly head. Am I giving enough to my business? Is my baby getting the attention he needs? It's in these moments that I recognize the profound blessing of having my husband by my side. He's the rock I lean on, the one who ensures I don't get overwhelmed and helps me maintain a healthy balance.

As the day winds down, a sense of peace settles over our home. We reflect on the day's events and strategize for the future. As the baby drifts off to sleep, a wave of gratitude washes over me. I'm incredibly fortunate to pursue my passion while nurturing the ones I hold dearest.

Being a Mompreneur goes beyond running a business and raising a family. It's about finding joy amidst the chaos, drawing strength from the struggles, and cherishing the love that permeates every moment. My own mother is a constant source of inspiration, a testament to the strength and grace required to navigate this beautiful, messy path. She, and countless other remarkable women, have shown me that the art of balancing business and family life, while challenging, is ultimately a deeply rewarding journey.

The article by Ms. Aashka Goradia Goble, Co – Founder & CMO, Renee Cosmetics.