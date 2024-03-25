The Light of the Luminous Moon Exhibition in Mumbai

Snowball Studios, in collaboration with NICE+DAY Tokyo, proudly presents "The Light of the Luminous Moon," a captivating exhibition by renowned artist Kazuko Shiihashi.Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Kazuko Shiihashi's art as we explore the theme of life's essence intertwined with the natural world. Through vivid strokes and enveloping hues of crimson, Shiihashi's art captures the essence of existence, celebrating the beauty and preciousness of every moment.In her own words, Shiihashi expresses, "The light of the luminous moon taught me the preciousness of life and shared with me both the joyous and the melancholy times life brings us." Through her paintings, she hopes to evoke the most treasured memories and emotions within each viewer, resonating with the crimson lunar tide that symbolizes the essence of life's most cherished moments.Don't miss this opportunity to experience the enchanting world of Kazuko Shiihashi's artistry from 28th to 30th March, 2024, at Snowball Studios. Join us as we celebrate life, nature, and the enduring power of art.● Dates: 28th to 30th March, 2024● Time: 11 am to 6 pm● Location: Snowball Studios, Worli, Mumbai● Admission: Free