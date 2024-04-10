Hyderabad: Id-ul-Fitr will be celebrated all over on Thursday. Soon after the sighting of the moon, announcements to this extent were made on speakers across all city mosques. The faithful completed the 30 days of fasting marking the Ramzan month on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all mosques have been readied for Id prayers, which will begin around 10 am at Macca Masjid, where the Id prayers will be led by its Imam Hafeez Lateef Ahmad.

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan greeted Muslim brethren on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr.

An official communication from Raj Bhavan read, “On the conclusion of the sacred month of Ramzan, I extend warm wishes to the Muslim community ahead of Id-ul-Fitr. I express my reverence for the teachings of the Holy Quran, and their profound influence on society throughout history. Id-ul-Fitr is a time to celebrate blessings, spread love, and create beautiful memories. Eid Mubarak to all.”