The Hunar Mahotsav Expo Returns to Hyderabad

Currently taking place at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad, this festival brings together over 300 artisans and craftsmen from more than 25 states and union territories. The event boasts a spectacular showcase of handcrafted products, ranging from applique work and dry flowers to jute-cane and brass products, along with wooden and clay toys, Ajrakh block prints, blue art pottery, Pashmina shawls, Khadi products, Banarsi silk, wooden furniture, Chikankari embroidery, Chanderi silk, lac bangles, Rajasthani jewellery, Phulkari, leather products, pottery, jute products, and much more—all available for sale.

Here are the event details:

- Date: March 28th to April 8th, 2024

- Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad, Telangana

- Time: 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM (Entry is free)

Don't miss out on this opportunity to explore and purchase exquisite handmade items while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and delicious cuisine.