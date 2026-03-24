How Singles Celebrate Around the World

Valentine’s Day may be the one occasion when couples openly celebrate their relationships, but being single is also embraced and celebrated in many parts of the world. From eating black bean noodles to turning the day into the world’s biggest shopping event, people across countries have found unique and often quirky ways to celebrate singlehood.

Here are some of the most interesting traditions:

1. Singles Awareness Day in the United States:

Observed on February 15, this day serves as the opposite of Valentine’s Day. It is dedicated to those without romantic partners. However, rather than focusing on loneliness, people celebrate love in other forms—especially friendships and family bonds.

2. Anti-Valentine’s Week in India:

Celebrated from February 15 to 21, this week humorously follows Valentine’s Day and is popular among singles. Each day carries a playful theme such as Slap Day, Kick Day, and ends with Breakup Day, often symbolizing life after Valentine’s in a lighthearted manner.

3. Black Day in South Korea:

An unofficial holiday observed on April 14, Black Day is marked by singles who gather to “mourn” their relationship status in a satirical way. Participants typically wear black outfits and eat jajangmyeon (black bean noodles), sharing their experiences of being single.

4. Singles’ Day in China:

Celebrated on November 11 (11/11), this date was chosen because the numeral “1” symbolizes a single individual. Over time, it evolved into a massive commercial event after the Alibaba Group began offering major discounts. Today, it is regarded as the world’s largest shopping festival.

In these quirky yet meaningful ways, singles across the globe celebrate independence, self-love, and individuality—proving that being single is not just a status, but a lifestyle worth embracing.

This article is written by Yoga Adithya Intern at Deccan Chronicle