How is 3000-year-old festival Nowruz celebrated across the world?
Nowruz, is an ancient festival that marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature largely celebrated in Iran, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia. Also dubbed as Persian New Year, Nowruz symbolizes the spirit of rebirth and unity that resonates deeply in the world.
Nowruz translates into New Day in Persian, and marks the first day of the Iranian calendar. It falls on the spring equinox (the period when day and night become almost equal), mostly March 20 or 21, and the festivities run for 13 days.
The day is rooted in Zoroastrianism and is celebrated for over 3000 years. Its festivities mostly include street festivals, fireworks, bonfires, folk music, poetry, and friends and family gatherings. As Navruz is associated with the rebirth of purity, and the victory of good over evil, people seek forgiveness from one another and start a new life.
During Nowruz, games originated in the nomadic countries are popular in Central Asia and Afghanistan marks the beginning of the festivities, while in Iran it starts with Khane Tekani is an Iranian tradition of spring cleaning.
However, the predominant factor of the festival is Food.
The symbolic Haft-Sin table, a table adorned with seven items representing renewal and prosperity to the joyous rituals of spring cleaning and fire-jumping.
The typical feast spreads of nowruz includes Haft Sin, where seven ingredients that begin with the letter S (س) in persian language are displayed, and each of them symbolize a different concept.
The ingredients are: Sabzeh (Sprouted wheat, barley, or lentils) which symbolizes renewal, growth and rebirth.
Samanu (sweet pudding) which symbolizes strength and affluence.
Senjed (Dried oleaster fruit) which symbolizes love and kindness.
Seer (Garlic) which symbolizes protection and medicine.
Seeb (Apples) which symbolizes beauty and health.
Serkeh (Vinegar) which symbolizes aging and wisdom.
Somaq (Sumac) which symbolizes patience and endurance.
While these seven things being essential, the Haft sin table also includes mirrors, candles, decorated eggs, and a bowl with goldfish with items signifying a symbolic meaning.
Apart from the above things the tray with Sabzeh ( lentil sprouts grown specially for Nowruz}, also include nuts, dried fruits, sweets, and colourfully painted eggs. In Iran, Nowruz lasts for 13 days.
To mark the end of previous year, Iranians host picnics on the last day of Nowruz, while as in Kazakhstan, people build yurts where they lay out the tables of food.
During Nowruz, families prepare unique dishes reflecting their regional traditions. In Iran, popular dishes include reshteh polo, which consists of fragrant rice and noodles; kookoo sabzi, a frittata rich in herbs; and sabzi polo ba mahi, featuring rice with herbs and fried fish. In contrast, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan offer a variety of meat, vegetables, and spices, along with Plov, a rice-based dish. Additionally, kebabs, dolma (stuffed grape leaves), and sweets like baklava and shekerbura, a moon-shaped pastry filled with sugar, nuts, and cardamom, are widely enjoyed. In Uzbekistan, a special dish called Sumalak, a pudding made from sprouted wheat, is traditionally prepared in large cauldrons.
In Afghanistan, sabzi Challow (spinach and lamb curry), kolcheh nowrozi (rice flour biscuits) and hafta mewa (dried fruit salad in syrup) are immensely popular. And in Kazakhstan, Nowruz mostly involves nauryz kozhe (soup barley horse meat and milk).
Nowruz is also celebrated by Parsi communities in India. It was introduced by parsis who migrated to India from Persia in the 7th century.
The Parsis settled in the western coastal areas of India, especially in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Throughout the years, they have woven themselves into the diverse tapestry of Indian society and culture, making substantial contributions to the country's progress while maintaining their distinct ethnic identity.
