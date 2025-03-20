How is 3000-year-old festival Nowruz celebrated across the world?

Nowruz, is an ancient festival that marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature largely celebrated in Iran, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia. Also dubbed as Persian New Year, Nowruz symbolizes the spirit of rebirth and unity that resonates deeply in the world.

Nowruz translates into New Day in Persian, and marks the first day of the Iranian calendar. It falls on the spring equinox (the period when day and night become almost equal), mostly March 20 or 21, and the festivities run for 13 days.

The day is rooted in Zoroastrianism and is celebrated for over 3000 years. Its festivities mostly include street festivals, fireworks, bonfires, folk music, poetry, and friends and family gatherings. As Navruz is associated with the rebirth of purity, and the victory of good over evil, people seek forgiveness from one another and start a new life.

Khane Tekani is an Iranian tradition of spring cleaning.

However, the predominant factor of the festival is Food.

However, the predominant factor of the festival is Food.

The symbolic Haft-Sin table, a table adorned with seven items representing renewal and prosperity to the joyous rituals of spring cleaning and fire-jumping.

The typical feast spreads of nowruz includes Haft Sin, where seven ingredients that begin with the letter S (س) in persian language are displayed, and each of them symbolize a different concept.

The ingredients are: Sabzeh (Sprouted wheat, barley, or lentils) which symbolizes renewal, growth and rebirth.

Samanu (sweet pudding) which symbolizes strength and affluence.

Senjed (Dried oleaster fruit) which symbolizes love and kindness.

Seer (Garlic) which symbolizes protection and medicine.



Seeb (Apples) which symbolizes beauty and health.



Serkeh (Vinegar) which symbolizes aging and wisdom.

Somaq (Sumac) which symbolizes patience and endurance.



While these seven things being essential, the Haft sin table also includes mirrors, candles, decorated eggs, and a bowl with goldfish with items signifying a symbolic meaning.

Apart from the above things the tray with Sabzeh ( lentil sprouts grown specially for Nowruz}, also include nuts, dried fruits, sweets, and colourfully painted eggs. In Iran, Nowruz lasts for 13 days.