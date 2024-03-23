Holi Tempo Peaks for Tomorrow’s Festival

Hyderabad: The city is all geared up for a mega celebration of holi, the festival of colours, on Monday. The ball was set rolling by way of college gatherings and community gatherings, while Begum Bazar Holi Utsav Samithi organized a holi baraat procession with organic and floral colours from Rajasthani Sainik Kshtriya Mali Samaj at Kolsewadi.

The celebration by students of Nizam college was marked by splash of colours and high volume music under the tamarind tree in the campus.

Meanwhile, markets were abuzz with make-shift outlets selling colours, props, water sprays, sprinklers and colours and special sweets resembling toys. There was a huge turnout of buyers at Chikkadpally, Badi Chowdi, Malakpet market, Begumbazar, Pot market and General bazar.

Wedded last month, Rushabh and Dikshika Solanki are in a joyous mood as “⁠Holi is the first big festival we as a couple are celebrating with our family and friends.”

Actor Hemalatha Reddy said “We have a huge gang of friends. We will celebrate in a pub that offers the best of festivities under one roof.”