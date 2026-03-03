12 Hour Holi Bash at Moxy Bengaluru

In the run-up to Holi, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud is set to transform into a riot of colour, music and celebration with Rang De Barse, a high-energy open-air festival that promises to dial up the festive spirit.



Scheduled for March 7, 2026, the day-long celebration will take over the property’s expansive outdoor spaces, turning them into a vibrant playground of beats and immersive experiences. From 10 am to 10 pm, guests can expect a non-stop line-up of over 10 artists delivering electrifying performances designed to keep the energy soaring throughout the day.

Rang De Barse aims to blend traditional Holi revelry with contemporary entertainment. Alongside pulsating music sets, the event will feature live dhol performances that echo the infectious rhythms synonymous with the festival. As the sun sets, dazzling LED and fire acts are set to light up the evening sky, adding a dramatic flourish to the celebrations.



Beyond the music and colour play, the venue will host a bustling flea market offering festive treats and unique finds, allowing guests to browse, shop and indulge between dance breaks. Organic colours will be used throughout the event, ensuring a safe and eco-conscious celebration for attendees.



With its massive outdoor setup and curated entertainment line-up, Rang De Barse at Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud is poised to be one of the city’s most energetic Holi gatherings, inviting revellers to splash into the festival of colours with style and spirit.



