Hinduism to ‘open’ its doors: Dharmika Sadas welcomes people of other faiths to Hindu way of life

TIRUMALA: The three-day Dharmika Sadas, organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has resolved to extend a warm welcome to people from other religions desirous of adopting the “Hindu way of life.”

The initiative, set to commence at the Lotus Feet of Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, will include a symbolic "sacred water” ceremony.



The conclusion of the Darmika Sadas at Astana Mandapam in Tirumala on Monday saw TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy presenting the resolutions in the presence of Swamijis and Matajis from various Mutts and Hindu religious organisations.



The decision to embrace individuals from other religions to Hinduism was based on the collective opinion of the Swamijis who participated in the event, in person or by video link, the TTD chairman stated.



This initiative would include training in Hindu rituals, traditions and practices rooted in Hindu Sanatana Dharma.



Through resolutions, the conference emphasised the need to propagate the Ithihasas and Puranas in a way that all sections of society can easily understand their essence. Dharma Pracharakas will be trained for this purpose. Additionally, steps will be taken to create a spiritual atmosphere in Tirupati similar to Tirumala.



Addressing concerns about discriminatory practices in Hinduism leading to religious conversions, the conference stressed the importance of preventing such conversions, particularly in rural areas.



Karunakar Reddy acknowledged the role of temples in teaching good manners and announced plans for the revival of dilapidated temples as well as construction of new temples in remote areas, by using TTD funds.



"In Indian society, temples teach good manners to all. Thousands of temples are crumbling and in some places disappearing altogether. Revival of dilapidated temples and construction of Mandirs in Harijan, tribal and fishing areas will be taken up in a big way," he said.



The Sadas also resolved to intensify Gau Samrakshana activities to protect Gomata and preserve Veda Dharma and Vedic science.



Efforts will be directed towards propagating Hindu Sanatana Dharma, ensuring that its essence permeates everywhere. The conference stressed the importance of religious activities in Harijanawadas and Girijanawadas to prevent conversions.



In a bid to preserve the linguistic roots of Hinduism, the conference advocated imparting knowledge in Telugu and Sanskrit to children. Acknowledging the challenges faced by the youth, the Sadas called for extensive training programmes to boost self-confidence and counter “external factors” leading to religious conversions.



Recognising the power of social media, the Sadas recommended its use as a potent tool to disseminate the principles of Sanatana Dharma across society. The Sadas proposed holding Dharmika conferences annually in Tirumala or Tirupati, with similar events at the village and district levels too.



Acknowledging the revered role of mothers, the Sadas proposed training them in Hindu Sanatana Dharma to instill values in children from an early age.



The meet stressed the necessity for holding training camps and other initiatives to counter the contemporary trend of youths being swayed by external influences leading to religious conversions.



In addition, the conference recognised the significance of Dravida Veda and urged its encouragement and recognition akin to Vedas. It called for the inclusion of Hindu Dharma in school curricula.



The TTD chairman stressed that the resolutions should not only be implemented by the TTD but also by Hindu institutions worldwide.



He expressed gratitude to the Tirumala pontiffs and seers of various mutts and complimented TTD EO Dharma Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and V Veerabrahmam, for their efforts in making the Dharmika Sadas a grand success.

