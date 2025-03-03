Hampi Utsav 2025 Concludes with Grand Celebrations, Cultural Extravaganza

The historic Hampi Utsav 2025 concluded in spectacular fashion on Sunday after three days of celebrating the glorious Vijayanagar Empire from February 28 to March 2. Organized by the Vijayanagar district administration, the festival saw an overwhelming public response, turning it into a true cultural spectacle.The grand finale featured a vibrant folk art procession, inaugurated by MLA H.R. Gaviyappa at Uddana Veerabhadreshwara Temple. Artists from across Karnataka showcased traditional dance forms like Veeragase, Dollu Kunitha, Yakshagana, and Somana Kunitha, captivating both domestic and international visitors. As the procession moved from Hampi Bazaar to Virupaksha Temple, the festival spirit reached its peak, marking a fitting end to the celebrations.A major highlight of the closing ceremony was the presence of actress Ramya, who expressed gratitude for being part of Hampi Utsav for the first time. She entertained the audience with a rendition of Neene Neene from Aakash and engaged warmly with fans.MLA Gaviyappa hailed the event as a grand success, attributing it to the blessings of Hampi's deities. Deputy Commissioner M.S. Diwakar extended thanks to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, and local farmers who provided land for parking.The evening showcased a mesmerizing dance drama, Sri Krishnadevaraya Vaibhava, performed by Bengaluru-based Arth Charitable Trust. Inspired by A.N. Krishna Rao’s novel, the production depicted the legendary king’s efforts to abolish the Devadasi system and his deep bond with Queen Chennabhinka.Adding to the excitement, Kannada rock band Dark Road delivered an electrifying performance, enthralling the crowd with popular Hindi and Kannada songs. With its rich cultural programs and massive turnout, Hampi Utsav 2025 ended on a high note, setting the stage for an even grander edition next year.