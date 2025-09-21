Groove to Dandiya Beats and Set the Snow Ablaze at Snow Kingdom This Dussehra!

As we step into the delights of the festive season and celebrate the triumph of good over evil during the

auspicious festival of Dussehra, Snow Kingdom is set to bring unbridled joy to the citizens of the City of

Pearls – Sarath city,(AMB) mall Snow kingdom 5th Floor, Kondapur Hyderabad. The largest indoor

snow amusement park has made the impossible possible by transporting you to the heart of Gujarati

festivities in a winter wonderland with Dandiya in the Snow!

Be prepared to be mesmerised by captivating dandiya performances by a troupe of immensely talented

professional dancers in vibrant traditional attire. But you don’t have to be a mere spectator! At Snow

Kingdom, you can make your own music (and dance moves) with friends and family in sub-zero

temperatures. With a frosty temperature of -8°C and a pearly snowscape, the amusement parkprovides a

unique backdrop to create unforgettable, warm memories with friends and family that will bring a smile

for years to come. Whether you are a professional dancer or have two left feet, an energetic teenager or a

youthful retiree, the hard-to-resist beats, vibrant dance movements and pristine snow create a perfect

union that will bring everyone to the dance floor. Dance to the beat of your own dandiya sticks and set the

snow-blanketed floor ablaze with your electrifying moves as you make warm memories for a lifetime.

Celebrate a one-of-a-kind “Snow Much Fun” Dussehra with the Snow Kingdom right in the heart of the

city at Sarath City Capitalx Mall,5th Floor Snowkingdom Kondapur. Age is no bar at the theme park,

which makes the amusement park a perfect family escapade into the extraordinary that should be on

everyone’s festive checklist. With Snow Kingdom, you have Shimla and Manali right at your doorstep

and a dandiya floor ready for you to dance your heart outduring this joyous Dussehra.As the snow

beckons, take advantage of Snow Kingdom’s exciting Dussehra offers! Hit the snow with your near and

