Swarnagiri Temple: Telangana's Newest Pilgrim Hub

Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri is a popular pilgrim spot for people of Telangana. In fact, former Chief Minister KCR wanted to make this the Tirupati of Telangana. Now, before that could happen, it appears the Lord of seven hills, Venkateshwara Swamy himself has descended on Hyderabad, not literally though. However, going by the huge flock of people thronging the newly opened Swarnagiri temple near Yadadri, it won’t be a surprise if this becomes a mini Tirupati. Manepally owner Rama Rao, closely oversaw the temple construction, along with his two sons, says that at least 80,000 people visit the temple on a daily basis with the numbers exceeding a lakh on holidays and festivals.

Swarnagiri is now the most talked about temple in town. Ever since it opened last month, social media is flooded with reels of the temple. Located less than 50 kms from the city, the Swarnagiri temple is just 20kms to the famous Yadadri temple. Besides its spiritual significance, the temple has grabbed eyeballs for its architectural grandeur. Being touted as one of the latest Balaji temples in South India, the temple nestled amidst a sprawling 22-acre land also boasts of housing Telangana’s largest Venkateswara Swamy idol with a height of 12-feet and 40-feet monolithic Hanuman statue.

Why and when did the Manepally family start building the temple? “It was in 2016 that my wife Vijayalakshmi had a mishap in an escalator leading to her breaking her bones and pushing her into a coma. The doctors gave up. But it was the holy water (tirtham) that somebody brought from Tirupati that brought her back to life. And then we decided to use our land to build a temple as a way of thanksgiving and also celebrate the miracle. It took over seven years to get it into shape,” says Rama Rao. The construction work is still on with rooms being built to accommodate pilgrims.

The location of Swarnagiri hill itself is picturesque with the illuminated temple standing tall as you ascend the 108 steps to the temple. The architecture is inspired by the styles of Pallava, Vijayanagara, Chola, and Chalukya.

Four Rajagopurams leading to massive mandapams and a five-storied Vimana Gopuram crowning the sanctum sanctorum are standout features of this temple. A one and half ton weighing bronze bell, said to be the second largest in India is another attraction.

However, all those who saw those insta reels can’t go back home without visiting the illuminated water-filled sanctum, the Jala Narayana Swami Sannidhi. The place is a visual spectacle to visitors in the evenings.

How to reach Swarnagiri temple?

There are no RTC buses which directly drop you at the temple doorstep. However, there are private operators who ply vehicles every day. You could even drive down in your vehicle. Take the highway road from Uppal towards Yadagirigutta temple and make a U-turn after the Bhuvanagiri bypass or get on to the ORR, Warangal NH163, take the Ghatkesar exit and you cannot miss the temple on your right before the Bhuvanagiri bypass.

How to Reach:

Buses operate from MGBS and JBS to Yadadri.

A few trains also pass through Yadadri.

Temple Timings:

6 am to 2 pm

4 pm to 9 pm