FLORAL TRIBUTES

‘Want to keep the tradition alive’

Born in Hyderabad, Telangana, I grew up in Vijaya-wada until I was 20 or 21. I knew little about Bathukamma culture. During Vijayawada Dasara, the Kanaka Durga temple was the epicentre of activity. When I began celebrating Dasara for 10 days at home every year, my interest in Bathukamma intensified. I

was impelled to discover more.

A number of Telangana friends told me tales and traditions of Bathukamma.

The story is deeply touching and has a beautiful background. We participate in Bathukamma every year; this is our second year, and we plan to continue this tradition throughout Navratri. It was a lovely experience full with flowers, and for me, the beauty of any cultural celebration is in passing it on to the next generation. We have wandered so far from our roots that it takes someone or something special to stimulate the children’s interest in our cultural customs. I believe the reason I am taking this so seriously is more than just celebrating Ammavaru (Goddess), which we would do otherwise, but to pass this on to the next generation in such a way that they look forward to it every year. — Smita Vallurupalli, Pop and Playback Singer, Telugu Film Industry

FLOWER POWER

Gunugu puvvu (Celosia) is a small, edible shrub with flame-like flower heads representing tenderness and care. Women symbolise Goddess Gauri with Gunugu blossoms.

Erupu Gunugu: A pink Celosia that represents assertiveness.

Ennu Gunugu: A woolly Celosia representing eternal love and loyalty.

Marigold: An orange or yellow flower representing brightness and cheerful energy.

Chrysanthemum: A flower representing life and rebirth.

Gummadi puvvulu: A flower that represents thankfulness while also indicating cultural and social status.

Tangedu puvvulu (Cassia auriculata) is Telangana’s state flower, recognised for its therapeutic properties.

Vaama puvvulu (Ajwain): A flower used in Bathukamma.

‘It’s a family ritual’