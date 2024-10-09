Diwali Dhamaka in Washington DC’s National Museum of Asian Art

Washington, DC, is all set to dazzle as it celebrates Diwali, the vibrant Festival of Lights, on 1st November, from 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm at the National Museum of Asian Art. This festive event promises an exciting evening filled with the rich traditions of Indian culture, featuring a delightful array of activities for attendees of all ages. Whether one is there for the food, the crafts, or the music, it's an event not to be missed!

Culinary Delights: From 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM, attendees can savour mouthwatering dishes from local Indian food vendors, including:

Rasa

Himalayan Soul Food

Apna Pizza

Swaadish by Neelma

Malai Ice Cream





Craft Activities:

Creative spirits can engage in various craft activities throughout the event including diya colouring and rangoli decoration and playing different board games. Join Kulture Khazana to create exquisite rangolis in Gallery 27, level B1. Learn Woodblock Printing from artist Trisha Gupta in the ImaginAsia Studio, level B2. Join Sushmita Mazumdar for storybook creation in the Freer Conference Room.





Performances:

The evening will feature captivating performances of local artists of Indian origin.

6:00 PM: Enjoy music by The Tabla Queen.

7:25 PM: Experience an energetic dance performance by the DC-DC Bhangra Crew.

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM: Join the Afterhours Dance Party with DJ Rekha, where you can dance the night away!





Special Decorations:

As the sun sets, the museum will be beautifully illuminated, enhancing the festive atmosphere from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM.