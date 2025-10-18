Dhanteras: Significance of Purchasing Gold and Silver

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is celebrated two days before Diwali. This year, it falls on October 18. The word Dhanteras comes from two Sanskrit terms -- Dhan (wealth) and Teras (thirteenth day). It is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha during the Aasweeyuja (or Ashvin) month, marking a time for wealth, prosperity, and well-being. It signifies the importance of health, prosperity, and family unity.

Marking the onset of the grand festival of Diwali, Dhanteras begins the five-day celebration that invokes divine blessings for prosperity and good health. Rooted in Hindu mythology, the day emphasizes the worship of Goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Lord Dhanvantari (the god of Ayurveda and healing). Traditional rituals such as Lakshmi Puja and the purchase of precious metals like gold and silver are performed to attract abundance and success. Dhanteras is followed by Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali, and finally Bhai Dooj, completing the festive cycle.

Mythological Significance

According to Hindu cosmology, Dhanteras is linked with the legendary event of Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean. During this celestial occurrence, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean holding a pot of gold, symbolizing wealth and prosperity. Alongside her, Lord Kuber, the treasurer of the gods, and Lord Dhanvantari, carrying the vessel of Amrita (nectar of immortality), also appeared. Hence, Dhanteras honors these deities who represent prosperity, abundance, and health.



Significance of Buying Precious Metals on Dhanteras

Gold and silver have long been revered for their intrinsic value and rarity. Their malleability and low melting points make them ideal for crafting ornaments, coins, and ingots. Among them, gold holds a special place, it is chemically inert, non-toxic, and stable, symbolizing purity and permanence. This is why it has become a favored form of investment, especially during uncertain times.

Mythologically, Goddess Lakshmi is believed to reside in land and gold, which explains why people purchase them fearlessly, associating such acts with prosperity and divine favor. On Dhanteras, devotees buy gold ornaments, coins, or silver items and perform rituals to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes, symbolizing their invitation to wealth and success.

Rituals

It is believed that purchasing new items, especially gold, silver, or utensils, during the auspicious muhurat brings good fortune and prosperity to the household. The evening of Dhanteras is particularly sacred for performing Lakshmi Puja and invoking the blessings of the goddess. People also buy copper coins, brass utensils, Kuber Yantra, brass elephants, and even brooms, as they are believed to attract positive energy and wealth into the home.

After sunset, devotees light oil lamps, recite the Dhanteras Katha, and adorn their house entrances with rangoli made of rice flour, vermilion, and vibrant colors — all symbolizing the warm welcome of Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.

In essence, Dhanteras is celebrated to invite health, wealth, and prosperity into one’s life, marking the auspicious beginning of Diwali with light, hope, and abundance.