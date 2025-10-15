Dhanteras 2025: Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras

Bright decorations, colourful sparklers, and delicious sweets - Diwali (or Deepavali) is one of the most important holidays in India, and Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day celebration. It is celebrated two days before Diwali on Trayodashi Tithi. 'Dhan' means 'wealth' and 'teras' means 'thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha', the Hindu month of Karthik.

The Significance of Dhanteras

It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari, the physician of the gods, and Goddess Lakshmi emerged from Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean in pursuit of the nectar of immortality, on this day. They appeared to bless humanity with health and wealth.

On the first day of the festival, people clean their homes and light diyas to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes. Lakshmi Puja is the most important ritual to follow on Dhanteras. It should be performed during Pradosh Kaal when Sthir Lagna prevails. 'Sthir' means 'fixed' and 'Lagna' means 'ascendant', so praying to Lakshmi Maa during Sthir Lagna ensures that she will stay in your home. Dhantrayodashi is an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, utensils, and electronics.

Yamadeep is another ritual followed on Dhanteras, when a lamp for the God of Death is lit outside the home to protect family members from untimely death.

Puja Timings

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 12:18 PM on 18 Oct, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 01:51 PM on 19 Oct, 2025

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 07:16 PM to 08:20 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 05:49 PM to 08:20 PM

Vrishabha Kaal (Sthir Lagna) - 07:16 PM to 09:12 PM

Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya - 05:49 PM to 07:05 PM

Brahma Muhurta - 04:44 AM to 05:34 AM

Pratah Sandhya - 05:09 AM to 06:24 AM

Abhijit - 11:44 AM to 12:29 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 02:01 PM to 02:46 PM

Godhuli Muhurta - 05:49 PM to 06:14 PM

Sayahna Sandhya - 05:49 PM to 07:05 PM

Amrit Kalam - 08:50 AM to 10:33 AM

Nishita Muhurta - 11:42 PM to 12:32 AM (19 Oct)

Mantras for Dhanteras Puja

On Dhanteras, four deities are worshipped for various reasons: Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles, Lord Dhanvantari for health, Lord Kuber for wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi for peace and prosperity.

Lord Ganesha Mantra:

Vakra-Tunndda Maha-Kaaya Suurya-Kotti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryessu Sarvadaa

Lord Dhanvantari Mantra:

Om Namo Bhagavate Maha Sudharshana Vasudevaya Dhanvantaraye

Amrutha Kalasa Hasthaaya Sarva Bhaya Vinasaya Sarva Amaya Nivaranaya Thri Lokya Pathaye Thri Lokya Nidhaye Sri Maha Vishnu Swarupa Sri Dhanvantri Swarupa Sri Sri Sri Aoushata Chakra Narayana Swaha

Lord Kuber Mantra:

Om Yakshyaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaaya Dhanadhanyadi Padayeh

Dhana-Dhanya Samreeddhing Me Dehi Dapaya Swaha

Goddess Lakshmi Mantra:

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle