City of Destiny Witnesses Vibrant Holi Celebrations

Visakhapatnam: Holi was celebrated with fervour and gaiety on Monday, with several people including children sharing the fun and painting one another’s faces with gulal across the state.

Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu celebrated holi at Sattenapalli in Guntur district. He broke the traditional pot and danced with tribal women.

The City of Destiny witnessed vibrant celebrations. The Beach Road stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Rushikonda was alive with colours as people splashed bright hues at each other in the reigning glory of the festival.

College students, families and youngsters flocked to the beach road, capturing moments with selfies and sharing them on social media. On the joyous occasion of Holi, students of Andhra Medical College and AU choose to wear white clothes.

When Deccan Chronicle contacted them for their comments, medical student Divaya said, “Vibrant colours stand out on white kurta. Holi is a riot of colours. These hues stand out beautifully against a white backdrop and create a visually striking effect.”

“Holi is a day to forget our worries and embrace the good in humans. White represents these sentiments, fostering a sense of unity and emotional healing.,” says Aruna, a Telangana resident studying mathematics in AU.

“Holi typically falls around the advent of summer. Wearing white helps reduce the chances of feeling too hot. White garments are comfortable and airy,” said Mani Poorna, a 65- year-old present on the beach road to watch the Holi revelry.

The festival of colours is celebrated with unparalleled enthusiasm and fervour throughout Beach Road. Apartment associations hosted the celebrations at their cellars. The festivities continued until 5pm, with people playing in the waters and enjoying the festive atmosphere to the hilt.

To ensure safety during the celebrations, the Vizag Traffic Police took measures to prevent rash driving and drunk driving. Traffic police were stationed at major junctions, randomly checking drivers for alcohol consumption using breathalysers.

Additionally, due to the risk of drowning, a significant number of lifeguards and police personnel were deployed along the beaches. These personnel used portable speakers to make announcements about beach safety. Marine Police patrolled the beachfront throughout the day.