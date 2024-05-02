Bhansali brings out the best in you, says Heeramandi choreographer Vijayshree Chaudhary

Renowned for her mastery of Kathak, Vijayshree Chaudhary mesmerised audiences with her choreography for two songs in the much-celebrated recent Netflix series—Heeramandi. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, the disciple of Birju Maharaj talks about her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her journey from the halls of classical dance to the glitzy world of contemporary entertainment.

Excerpts

Congratulations on your work in Heeramandi! How did you feel when you got the opportunity to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand and artistic vision?

It felt like a dream come true, though I admit I was quite nervous. Collaborating with a legend like SLBji is an enriching experience for any artist. His unparalleled talent for extracting the best from his choreographers left me feeling truly blessed.

As a disciple of Biju Maharaj, how did your training in Kathak influence your approach to choreographing for Heeramandi?

Heermandi revolves around the lives of notch girls from North India, renowned for their Kathak training. My own Kathak training under Birju Maharaj proved invaluable in choreographing the series, particularly in capturing the nuanced facial expressions, or 'bhava', portraying sensual and captivating emotions—skills uniquely imparted by my Guru, Birju Maharaj.

How did you blend traditional Kathak movements with the contemporary style required for the series?

I meticulously crafted a fusion where classical and contemporary elements harmonize without overshadowing each other. At the same, I ensured the dancers stayed true to their characters, avoiding steps that felt out of place.