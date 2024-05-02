Bhansali brings out the best in you, says Heeramandi choreographer Vijayshree Chaudhary
Renowned for her mastery of Kathak, Vijayshree Chaudhary mesmerised audiences with her choreography for two songs in the much-celebrated recent Netflix series—Heeramandi. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, the disciple of Birju Maharaj talks about her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her journey from the halls of classical dance to the glitzy world of contemporary entertainment.
Excerpts
Congratulations on your work in Heeramandi! How did you feel when you got the opportunity to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand and artistic vision?
It felt like a dream come true, though I admit I was quite nervous. Collaborating with a legend like SLBji is an enriching experience for any artist. His unparalleled talent for extracting the best from his choreographers left me feeling truly blessed.
As a disciple of Biju Maharaj, how did your training in Kathak influence your approach to choreographing for Heeramandi?
Heermandi revolves around the lives of notch girls from North India, renowned for their Kathak training. My own Kathak training under Birju Maharaj proved invaluable in choreographing the series, particularly in capturing the nuanced facial expressions, or 'bhava', portraying sensual and captivating emotions—skills uniquely imparted by my Guru, Birju Maharaj.
How did you blend traditional Kathak movements with the contemporary style required for the series?
I meticulously crafted a fusion where classical and contemporary elements harmonize without overshadowing each other. At the same, I ensured the dancers stayed true to their characters, avoiding steps that felt out of place.
What inspired your choreography for the two songs? Were there any specific themes, emotions, or stories you aimed to convey?
SLB sir was my primary source of inspiration for the choreography. Each song carried its own distinct theme, prompting me to propose various treatments to sir. Together, we selected the best ones, ensuring they perfectly complemented the narrative.
How did you work with the actors or dancers to bring your choreography to life? Any memorable moments from the rehearsals or shoots?
As a Kathak dancer, how do you see your classical training influencing your work in contemporary projects like Heeramandi?
We planned additional rehearsals to fine-tune the performances. Fortunately, the actors shared my enthusiasm and were willing to go the extra mile when needed. Some of the choreography pieces were spontaneously devised during rehearsals, adding a dynamic touch to the process.
What's next for you in terms of projects or collaborations? Any exciting ventures on the horizon?
There are projects in the pipeline. But it's too early to disclose them.
How do you think Heeramandi will contribute to the representation of Indian classical dance in modern media and popular culture?
The widespread popularity of Heeramandi and the immense appreciation for the song ‘Sakal Ban’, particularly among youngsters, will undoubtedly rekindle interest in our classical heritage among the youth.
What advice would you give to young dancers and choreographers looking to make a mark in the industry?
Passion for the art, unwavering dedication, and relentless hard work are essential ingredients for success. It's crucial not to let rejections or successes affect you deeply. Instead, remain focused on self-improvement and stay true to your artistic vision. Remember, progress takes time, so motivate yourself and stay true to the art.