The Flavour of Nostalgia: A Vegetarian's Quest for Haleem

In the bustling streets of Hyderabad, the scent of Haleem wafts through the air, tantalizing the taste buds of foodies and locals alike. For Chef Yashita Aggarwal, a Delhi native turned Hyderabadi at heart, the allure of Haleem was irresistible. But as a vegetarian, she felt left out of the culinary experience.

Chef Yashita Aggarwal (Photo by arrangement)

"I have been eating Haleem in Hyderabad for 10 years, and I always wondered why vegetarians couldn't enjoy the same flavours and textures," Yashita reminisces. "Growing up in a Delhi vegetarian family, I knew that our cuisine lacked a dish that could replicate the richness and depth of Haleem."

