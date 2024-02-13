Top
12 Feb 2024 6:42 PM GMT
Centre Actively Preserving and Protecting our Heritage: Kishan
In his address, former Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu stated “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly towards a cultural renaissance in India and the nation complements him for this.” He also stressed the role of the mother tongue in protecting our cultural heritage. (Image: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: As part of the centenary celebrations of the singer Ghantasala, Telangana state BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu and singer P. Susheela inaugurated the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra and laid the foundation stone for Bharat Kala Mandapam in Madhapur’s Centre for Cultural Resources and Training on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said, “Over the last 10 years, the central government has tirelessly worked for preserving, propagating and protecting our heritage. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support, the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the Telugu states has received a major fillip. Be it the Ramappa Temple, which has earned the Unesco world heritage tag, or the restoration of Kalyana Mandapam at the Thousand Pillar Temple, or in the domain of intangible cultural heritage, the government has left no stone unturned in promoting them.”
Venkaiah Naidu said “Modi has worked tirelessly towards a cultural renaissance in India, and the nation really compliments him for this.”
He also voiced the importance of preserving mother tongues to protect the cultural heritage of our country, and said “By way of the national education policy, Modi is actively promoting and preserving our mother tongue”.
The recent 2024 Padma awardees, Dasari Kondappa, Kethavath Somlal, Gaddam Samaiah, Uma Maheshwari and Velu Anandacharya were felicitated on the occasion.


