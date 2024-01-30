77pc of Indians find a potential partner who is a voter attractive: Bumble

As dating culture evolves in India, does one’s political views and leanings impact who they date? Are political incompatibilities polarising in today’s times or can people date someone with differing views? Does GenZ really care about politics? Bumble, the popular dating app, revealed its latest research* that delves into the role of politics in dating and its impact when looking for a potential partner.

Bumble’s new study found that 39% of Indians surveyed say they have or would list their political affiliation on their dating app profile. More Indian women (51%) than men (46%) value a person's political views when considering potential romantic partners. On Bumble, ‘Politics’ is one of the most popular badges used in India. Interestingly, GenZ daters showcase this badge almost 2x more than Millennials on Bumble profiles in India as of December 2023***.

How does politics impact dating in India?

A surface-level understanding of politics isn’t cutting it anymore as 20% of Indians surveyed say not having an opinion on key social and political issues is a 'turn off' for them when dating. Indians value partners who actively engage in social issues that matter to them. 41%** of Indians surveyed say their potential partner engaging in politics and voting is important to them. Politics has become a relationship filter regardless of the kind of relationship people are looking to have, since Indians hold a partner’s political ideologies important in both short-term (42%) and long-term commitments (45%).

Val-Core dating, one of Bumble’s 2024 annual dating trends, refers to the rise of people valuing engagement on issues that matter to them. Singles today are looking for shared priorities and expect their partners to not only care about social causes but to actively engage. 69% of Indians surveyed are more attracted to someone who actively engages in societal issues. This is also relevant for over half (66%)** of LGBTQIA+ daters surveyed in India. In fact, for 69% of Indians it is important that their potential partner is aware of current politics and votes.

Score a tick on the potential partner ballot if you’re a voter

In pursuit of deeper connections, exercising one’s fundamental right to vote is a green flag for Indians. A whopping 77% of Indians surveyed find a partner who is a voter attractive. Clearly, the ballot box has a discerning role in dating and relationships in India.

Politics matters to GenZ

Importance of social causes and values transcends generations, challenging the notion that young Indians are indifferent to social causes or one’s political leanings. 46% of GenZ surveyed believe political affiliations or views are more important for their generation than previous or their parents' generations. In fact, more Indian GenZ (15%) than Millennials (12%) surveyed say they will not date someone who doesn't vote.

Does compatibility extend to political views?

Bumble's research reveals half (50%) of Indian women surveyed say it is important for them to talk about key social issues while getting to know someone romantically to gauge compatibility. Interestingly, 39% of Indians surveyed are open to dating someone who votes differently from them. On the flip side, 15% of Indians have ended a relationship because their political affiliations differed from their partner. This shows diverse ways in which political compatibility is shaping romantic ideals and dating choices today.

Navigating differing political opinions

Interestingly, 40% of Indians surveyed believe there are likely more similarities than differences in what people 'across the aisle' think, indicating optimism. When it comes to dating and relationships, 44% of Indians surveyed say open-mindedness on key political issues is their number one 'green flag’. So, exploring politics in dating isn't just about differences, it's also about navigating diverse perspectives with an open mind. Nonetheless, it remains a sensitive subject with 40% Indians surveyed believing that discussion on politics has become too divisive.

Commenting on the role of politics in dating, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director at Bumble shares, “In India, where politics often permeates into many facets of our lives, shared values and priorities matter when we are looking for a potential partner to spend our lives with. Our new research shows that political views influence our dating lives in many ways as it's becoming increasingly important for GenZ and Millennials in India to align on shared priorities including political leanings and views alongside other topics like equality, human rights, inclusivity, respect for diversity, identity and LGBTQ+ rights.

To forge meaningful relationships, it’s important to be authentic about who you are and what matters to you, and it’s also understandable if you choose not to date someone who doesn’t share those values. On Bumble, you can showcase your political leanings using the Politics Badge and Filter who you’re looking for! More than anything, you should do what feels right for you and date on your own terms.” she adds.

Research Methodology



*Research was commissioned by Bumble and conducted by Censuswide with over 2,000 Indians aged 18-40 across 10 Indian cities between 28.11.23 to 30.11.23 and 20.11.23 to 23.11.23. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

**Research was conducted by Bumble using internal polling between September 21st - 26th 2023 with a sample of 26,849 Bumble members around the world, including India.

***Based on proprietary Bumble platform insights in India, December 2023



