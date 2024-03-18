Brahmotsavam Sevas Enthrall Devotees in Ahobilam

Kurnool: The Brahmotsavam at the Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is being celebrated with grandeur. The swamy gave darshan to devotees while riding various vahanas as part of the Sevas during the Brahotsavam.

On Monday, Jwala Narasimha Swamy appeared as Yoga Narasimhaswamy in Eguva Ahobilam, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, and they were taken around on the Garuda Vimanam in Thiruveedhi.

In the afternoon, a Panchamrita abhishekam was performed for the swamy and Ammavaralu. At night, Swamy gave darshan to devotees on the Hanumantha Vahanam. In Diguva Ahobilam, Prahlada Varada Swamy appeared on a Hamsa Vahanam and the mutt head offered special pujas to the swamy.

In the afternoon, panchamrita abhishekam was performed for Swamy and Sridevi, the Bhudevi ammavaralu. Prahlada Varada Narasimha Swamy rode on a Suryaprabha Vahanam through the temple streets at night.

The festivities were being conducted by the Ahobilam Mutt head Ranganatha Yateendra Mahadesikan and temple chief priest Kridambi Venugopalan.