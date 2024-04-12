From Bangalore to Buenos Aires: Roopa Math’s Journey to Bring Tango to India

Imagine hearing the sound of Tango music as you are walking in Bangalore. Curiosity gets the better of you and you walk in. There you find people dancing Tango. You may feel for a moment that you are in Argentina but its Bangalore Tango Academy’s immersive 7th Anniversary celebrations in namma Bengaluru.Roopa Math, the founder and main instructor of Bangalore Tango Academy, has been a champion and cheerleader to build the Tango community in India. As part of the anniversary celebrations, she is hosting Tango dancing events/classes across Bangalore this month.She has one simple goal - To share the beautiful dance of Tango and build a community of Tango dancers in India; and most importantly to spread its joy.Originating in the 19th century along the Argentina- Uruguay border, Tango is a popular social dance all over the world but is relatively recent in India.Argentine Tango is an interpretive, improvisational social dance that allows the dancers to develop a deep connection between themselves, the music, and the environment in which they are dancing.Roopa says “Salsa may look alluring for an untrained eye because it is exuberant but with Tango, it’s moreinward, intense and intimate. It’s about how you feel inside and it’s about you and your partner.” (Think of the graceful dance scene in Al Pacino’s ‘Scent of a Woman’)For the past few years, Argentine tango has been thriving in the city, as the demand for a vibrant social life for young Bangaloreans continues to grow. It also helps that Roopa, a techie, knows just how to speak their language and has built a community of dancers over the years.Bangalore Tango Academy focuses on teaching and expanding the Argentine Tango dance form in India. Roopa founded the school 7 years ago after years of dancing Tango around the globe and training in Argentina. A student of dance most of her life, she is also trained in Bharatnatyam and dancing Salsa for 18 years.Roopa found her calling when attending a ‘Milonga’ (Tango social dancing event) almost 12 years ago. Despite having done salsa for many years, she was surprised by how she felt at the milonga. The dance allowed her to express herself and grow personally.She decided to go to the birthplace of Tango (Buenos Aires in Argentina) to hone her dancing. Over the years she has spent months training and dancing in Argentina. Tango gave her a community and the confidence to dance all over the world.Roopa wants her students to have fun but also achieve technical proficiency. “My classes will help you discover your own personal tango by giving you the tools required to make you the dancer that you are meant to be”, she says.Staying true to the mission of building the Tango community, Bangalore Tango Academy offers classes each Sat and Sun; and hosts Milongas (Tango social events).Tango workshops all around the city for complete beginners. (https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Spn2CBqI0/)El Cabeceo Anniversary Milonga, April 14th, Sunday, 7:30 pm. (https://www.instagram.com/p/C5X6dHPBAfG/)